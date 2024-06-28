Lakers Video: Max Christie Drops Free Agency Hint While Supporting Brother Cam Christie Being Drafted By Clippers

Bronny James wasn’t the only family member of a current Los Angeles Lakers player to be drafted in the second round. Cam Christie, younger brother of Lakers wing Max Christie, was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 46th overall pick.

The two brothers are actually pretty similar in terms of build and skillset and could be mistaken as twins with how similar they look. Max is slightly taller, but both project as 3-and-D wings with the older brother already showing flashes of being a contributor at the NBA level in his two seasons with the Lakers.

And even though his younger brother was drafted to the Lakers’ crosstown rivals, he was still in full support mode on draft day. In fact, Max even put on a Clippers hat in support of Cam being drafted on Wednesday, though he made sure to add that he is a Laker, via NBA on X:

Newest set of NBA Bros & crosstown rivals: Max & Cam Christie! pic.twitter.com/VcuVAPxs1R — NBA (@NBA) June 27, 2024

That Lakers comment by Max is worth noting as he is a restricted free agent this summer. By all accounts, the Lakers have every intention on bringing him back and by that comment he plans on being back with the purple and gold as well.

Even still, family trumps everything so it is great to see Max supporting his younger brother and this will surely add to the sibling rivalry that always exists with brothers. This was a special day for Cam and having his older brother there with him only made it that much more special.

Max still has some free agency decisions to work through, but there is no doubt that he and his brother will be working together, pushing each other this whole offseason to get better. If nothing else, the idea of his younger brother trying to be better than him on the Lakers’ crosstown rival should only push Max even further to be the best he can possibly be.

Lakers’ Max Christie helped brother Cam Christie throughout draft process

Max Christie and Cam Christie are obviously very close so when the latter was going through this pre-draft process it only made sense that he relied on his older brother to help him throughout.

Cam said that he asked Max plenty of questions, adding that it would be stupid not to do so considering the Lakers wing recently went through everything that he would go through in his own journey.

