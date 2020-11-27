Lakers Video: Montrezl Harrell Scrimmages With LeBron James, More Teammates

The Los Angeles Lakers made a number of moves to improve their roster during the offseason, but without a doubt the most surprising, and arguably the biggest, was the signing of Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract.

Not only did the Lakers add an energetic big man to come off the bench, they took away one of the most important players from their rivals the L.A. Clippers. Of course, this year there is very little time for the team to build chemistry as the turnaround from last season to this season is short.

Not to mention training camp and preseason will be abbreviated, so the Lakers could be facing an uphill battle from a chemistry building standpoint early on. But Harrell and his teammates are already hard at work.

Harrell and a number of other Lakers, including LeBron James, have been scrimmaging at the Lakers practice facility and he seems to be already building a connection, via Swish Cultures:

It is a relatively star-studded scrimmage going on and not only with Lakers players as practice facilities are open in the offseason to all NBA players regardless of the team you play for. As such, LeBron’s good friend Chris Paul can be seen, as can former Lakers Danny Green and Jordan Clarkson and current members of the roster, Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

It’s nice to get a glimpse of what Harrell can bring to the Lakers as far as getting out in the open floor and being an excellent pick-and-roll finisher. One of the clips seen is Harrell working with Caruso which could be a dynamic pairing off the Lakers bench this season.

The Lakers have the chance to be special this season and they are already putting in the work to get to know each other so that they can shine once the season begins.

Harrell excited to ‘build chemistry fast’ on Lakers

This is something that Harrell has spoken to previously, knowing that chemistry is important and he expects to build that fast with this Lakers team.

“I’m definitely going to be with a team that wanted me and with a group of guys that I feel that I’m going to gravitate well to, I’m going to build chemistry with fast,” he said. “I’m going to try to get back into the same feeling they had this past year, which is another championship.”

