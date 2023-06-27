Lakers Video: NBA Rookies Overwhelmingly Choose LeBron James Over Michael Jordan As GOAT; Jalen Hood-Schifino Disagrees

The debate over the greatest NBA player of all-time continues to rage on between Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. So many have their opinions and prior to the 2023 NBA Draft, the opinions of many rookies, including Lakers first round choice Jalen Hood-Schifino, were given as well.

Oftentimes the choice of many has to do with who they grew up watching. Those who are a little older and thus, grew up watching Jordan dominate the 1990s can often lean towards him while many who are younger and have witnessed LeBron’s unbelievable consistency over 20 seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers lean his way.

And perhaps that is what gave LeBron the edge with this group of players. Ten NBA rookies as well as reporter Taylor Rooks were asked the question of James or Jordan. Eight of the 11 went with LeBron, though one of the dissenting opinions happened to come from James’ new teammate Hood-Schifino, via Complex Sports:

There really is no wrong answer here as both players have their claim to being the GOAT. For Jordan, it is a matter of his complete dominance of the NBA at his peak. Once he made it to the top, nobody knocked him off that perch and he never lost in the NBA Finals.

For LeBron, it is his continued greatness over a period of time that no player has ever been able sustain. He averaged 28.9 points in his 20th NBA season, has become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and is the only player in league history with 30,000 career points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists.

The bigger question is whether James will get wind of Hood-Schifino’s preference and the Lakers rookie may have a few tasks to make up for going against his new teammate.

Jalen Hood-Schifino calls it ‘surreal’ to be drafted by Lakers after growing up a Kobe Bryant fan

But perhaps Hood-Schifino’s choice would have been different if another option had been available. After being drafted by the Lakers the guard spoke on his feelings in the moment, revealing that he grew up a massive Kobe Bryant fan.

“It’s honestly really crazy and kind of hard to say how I feel because growing up, I was a big Kobe fan,” Hood-Schifino said.” I was always watching his videos, watching the Lakers. For me to get drafted by the Lakers is kind of surreal and kind of crazy.”

Hopefully this will be enough to make up for going against LeBron, though ultimately it will be his play on the court that will endear him to his teammates and Lakers fans around the world.

