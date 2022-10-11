Lakers Video: Patrick Beverley Discusses Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Incident On First Podcast Episode

There has been a discussion on the idea of “new media” as opposed to “old media” over the past few months with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green at the forefront of the former.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley would also likely fall under the new media umbrella and has already begun preparing for his media role once he retires, including the start of a new podcast with Barstool Sports.

That podcast recently dropped its first episode and, of course, the topic of what happened between Green and Warriors teammate Jordan Poole came up. Beverley’s co-host Adam Ferrone aka Rone released a snippet of the pod in which he and Beverley discussed the incident and Beverley had some interesting thoughts on it:

The first episode of the @PatBevPod drops tomorrow. Within the first minute he brought up Draymond Green. By the 90th minute, I knew it was going to be a hit. Excited to start the journey. pic.twitter.com/iqNx1QKkYE — rone’s gamblin corner (@rone) October 11, 2022

Perhaps most funny was the Lakers guard being unsure if he was new media because “I’m not out here punching people.” If that is how Beverley will act on this podcast it will be a huge hit without a doubt. Beverley also revealed that he actually recorded an episode of the Draymond Green Podcast just before the incident took place.

Due to the Lakers arriving at the hotel late and needing to attend a mandatory team dinner, Beverley wasn’t able to record for as long as expected, leading Rone to jokingly suggest that potentially being the reason Green was so angry at practice.

On a more serious note, Beverley said that he was surprised that the incident took place and that two teammates would fight in that manner. Beverley added that no fight of that nature has ever taken place on a team he has been on and that’s a line that should never be crossed as professionals.

In addition to his on-court positives, Beverley is looked to as a veteran leader on this Lakers team. While many would look to Beverley as being someone who would be part of a fight like that, it sounds as if he will make sure something like that never happens on the Lakers.

Beverley trying to build a ‘brotherhood’ on Lakers

Beverley recently spoke about building chemistry on this Lakers team, noting the importance of a squad with so many new players needing to build a brotherhood.

The Lakers guard noted that in building a brotherhood, you begin to build trust within the team and once everyone trusts each other,r the basketball part comes easy.

