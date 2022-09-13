Lakers Video: Patrick Beverley Hosts Welcome Back To L.A. Party

The city of Los Angeles serves as a basketball powerhouse in the NBA. Cities like New York, Miami and Chicago are also in the same category, but the history that the Los Angeles Lakers have built in the city of Angels is second to none.

As the Lakers faithful like to call the Los Angeles Clippers their little brother, the newest point guard for the Purple and Gold returns to L.A. with history with the Lakers’ city rival. With the Lakers trading for former Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley, he returns to the city where he helped the Clippers become a consistent conference title threat.

To celebrate his return to L.A. with the Lakers, the 6-foot-1-inch point guard had a welcome back party that Beverley instructed his guests to “have a great time” at, via Clutch Points:

Patrick Beverley had a Welcome Back to LA Party 🍾 (via frankiedonjae/IG)pic.twitter.com/aUaHIGyVAv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 12, 2022

Known on the court for his defensive tenacity and off the court for his high energy, Beverley should bring the Lakers an element they were missing last season.

While Beverley did not anticipate himself getting traded this summer, the three-time All-NBA Defensive guard expressed his joy for playing not only the Lakers but alongside All-Stars in LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Time can only tell when and what the Lakers will look like this season, but the addition of a spark-plug like Beverley is already a good step in the right direction of changing the culture and racking up more wins this year compared to last, and it looks like he is happy to be back playing in L.A.

Beverley Excited To Play Under Darvin Ham

Rob Pelinka kept his word in changing the Lakers’ roster this offseason. Not only are their new faces lacing up for the Purple and Gold, but there is a brand new coaching staff.

Head coach Darvin Ham leads the staff to turn the Lakers back into a winning product the fans and the NBA know the Lakers to be.

Beverley recently expressed how he is looking forward to play under Ham as the possibility of playing for a first-time coach was something that intrigued him when coming to the Lakers.

