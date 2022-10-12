Lakers Video: Patrick Beverley Plans To Hound Chris Paul Until He Retires Or His Ankles Fall Off

Throughout his NBA career, Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has picked up his fair share of rivals. In fact, many wondered how he and current teammate Russell Westbrook would get along considering their long history. But there is no rival of Beverley’s that is bigger and with more vitriol than the one with Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul.

The origins of the rivalry remain unclear, but Beverley was part of the trade that saw Paul go to the Houston Rockets, sending Beverley to L.A. to join the Clippers. There was also the incident at the end of the 2021 Western Conference Finals in which Beverley shoved an unsuspecting Paul in the back. Even earlier this year, the Lakers guard was very vocal in his thoughts about Paul in appearances on shows like ESPN’s First Take.

But now with his own podcast, Patrick Beverley has the floor to share all of his thoughts and of course Paul was brought up. In the first episode of The Pat Bev Show, the Lakers guard admitted that he doesn’t even know why he has issues with Paul but they will go on forever, via Barstool Sports:

Chris Paul is going to get the smoke on the court from @patbev21 for the rest of eternity@PatBevPod @rone pic.twitter.com/JvPjcryL8R — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 11, 2022

Even Beverley himself had to laugh at the thought that he can’t remember why he has issues with Paul. He insisted that it was nothing personal and even considered Paul a big brother of sorts early on in his career. But Beverley insists that as long as he is capable, he will be hounding Paul on the court as hard as he can at all times.

It was also interesting how Beverley addressed his comments about Paul earlier this year. Beverley was ruthless on Paul after the Suns were eliminated in the second round of the NBA playoffs but the Lakers guard insists he was talking about Paul’s performance in the series itself, not his entire career.

Nonetheless, we were treated to a bit of a preview during the preseason as Beverley’s feelings clearly still translate even during games that don’t count. But he’ll have to wait a little while as the Lakers won’t face the Suns until late November.

Beverley shares thoughts on Green-Poole incident

Also on the first episode of his podcast, Beverley spoke on the recent Golden State Warriors incident in which Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in the face during practice.

In what was a bit of a surprise, Beverley condoned Green’s actions and stated that teammates fighting is never OK and not something he’s seen throughout the course of his career.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!