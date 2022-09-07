Lakers Video: Patrick Beverley Says LeBron James & Anthony Davis Will Be Playing With Him As Opposed To Vice Versa

Patrick Beverley joined the Los Angeles Lakers to lead the supporting cast behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis — with the Purple and Gold hoping to compete for the title again after a poor 2021-22 season.

In addition to posing threat from beyond the arc, Beverley fills the role of the Lakers’ defensive specialist, a player they missed following Alex Caruso’s departure during the 2021 offseason. The 34-year-old’s hustle and propensity for trash talk should also add some feistiness to the team that struggled with intensity and effort last year.

Beverley gave a taste of his candor after his introductory press conference on Tuesday. In an interview with Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Bresnahan, the point guard said he isn’t coming to L.A. to play with James and Davis but rather the two Lakers stars will be playing with him — because, unlike them, he made the playoffs with the Minnesota Timberwolves last year, via ClutchPoints:

Reporter: "You'll be playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis." Patrick Beverley: "They're gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year, they didn't. It's a difference." 💀 (via @SpectrumSN)pic.twitter.com/tDuSYUfXJK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 6, 2022

Beverley’s gutsy personality led to a long-lasting feud with Russell Westbrook. However, the two guards have reportedly discussed burying the hatchet if they get to play with one another on the Lakers.

Westbrook even showed up at Beverley’s press conference and they exchanged a dap and a hug after the new latter spoke with the media.

According to reports, head coach Darvin Ham sees Westbrook and Beverley playing side by side for the Lakers during the 2022-23 season.

Beverley feels ‘different respect’ & ‘responsibility’ playing for Lakers in L.A. instead of Clippers

Beverley familiarized himself with the city of Los Angeles having spent four seasons with the L.A. Clippers between 2017-2021. But he said being back in the City of Angels feels different now that he gets to wear purple and gold.

“It’s night and day too just walking, you almost get a different respect,” Beverley said. “But with that respect comes a lot of responsibility too so for me and my upbringing, you never want to take an opportunity like this for granted.

“You’re talking about one of America’s teams so with that comes a badge of honor and respect that you have to play with each and every night. But that’s something I do anyway.”

