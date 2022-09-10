Lakers Video: Patrick Beverley Serves As Judge In Belly Flop Contest On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Patrick Beverley will have plenty of opportunities to test his acting skills in Hollywood after joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

Beverley is known for stirring up controversies with on-court antics and candid remarks. Not long ago, he made the headlines with an appearance on ESPN, saying not a lot of NBA teams feared last season’s top Western Conference seed, the Phoenix Suns. Beverley also tore into Suns star Chris Paul, claiming the 12-time All-Star is overrated.

The 34-year-old moved to L.A. about two weeks ago, but he’s already made an appearance on one of the late-night talk shows. Beverley went on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to serve as a judge during the show’s annual belly flop competition:

During his introduction, Beverley cracked a joke about himself when asked by Kimmel to pick the biggest flopper in the NBA. “Some say me, but we’re going to keep that me and you,” he quipped.

Beverley joined rapper and actor Coolio as well as Kimmel’s Aunt Chippy among the jurors. The Lakers playmaker only gave a “3” for the belly flop of the first contestant, who made a little splash despite his burly figure. However, Beverley thought the third’s participants attempt deserved a “9” after he sprayed the three judges with water.

The man, named Jimmy, won the competition with a score of 28. He received a hot dog, a trophy — and a promise from Kimmel to pay for a tattoo artist to correct the tattoo on his belly that misspelled “finesse,” lacking the letter “e” at the end.

Beverley to launch own podcast

Beverley’s entertainment ventures will see him collaborate with Barstool Sports on a new NBA podcast. Barstool’s Dave Portnoy has announced the show will launch later in the fall.

Portnoy promoted the podcast with a video trailer that showed highlights from Beverley’s career as well as soundbites from his controversial ESPN cameo. “We now own what will be the most entertaining NBA podcast in America,” the media personality tweeted alongside the video.

Around the same time, Lakers rookie Cole Swider will co-host his own NBA show alongside a former Syracuse teammate.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!