Lakers’ Patrick Beverley On Suspension: ‘If I Could Play It Back Again, I Would Do The Exact Same Thing’
Patrick Beverley finished out his three-game suspension as he missed the Los Angeles Lakers’ last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Beverley, of course, was suspended following his shove of Phoenix Suns center DeAndre Ayton during last week’s game between the two teams.

Following a Devin Booker foul on Lakers guard Austin Reaves in which he was hit in the face, Ayton came over and stood over a fallen Reaves. This did not sit well with Beverley, who ran over and shoved Ayton, causing both teams to need to be separated.

Beverley spoke on what he saw immediately after the game, but now a week removed, the Lakers guard took to the Pat Bev Podcast With Rone to explain his version of everything. And Beverley made it clear that, while the incident was unfortunate, he would change nothing about his actions:

As Beverley previously described it, he is a ‘foxhole’ guy who will always come to the defense of his teammates. Ayton standing over Reaves was disrespectful so the Lakers guard sprung into action and he will never regret coming to the aid of his guys.

It is interesting to note that Beverley felt there were some issues from the beginning of the game as he noted that Ayton refused to shake his hand prior to the game. This could be due to a previous incident between Beverley and the Suns when he was a member of the L.A. Clippers. Beverly infamously shoved Chris Paul to the ground following the Suns eliminating the Clippers from the playoffs, earning him a one-game suspension to start the next season.

That incident was also a factor in Beverley receiving a three-game suspension here as his previous history was taken into account. Beverley has had his share of shoves, pushes and other questionable activity throughout his career, but that is why he is a beloved teammate. As Reaves said, he would have done the same thing to help Beverley and the Lakers as a whole were on Beverley’s side and can’t wait for him to be back on the court next game.

Darvin Ham calls Patrick Beverley suspension ‘unfortunate’

While Lakers head coach Darvin Ham understood why Beverley took action the way he did, he still believes the incident as a whole and the suspension was unfortunate.

Ham noted that he wants his players to have each other’s back, which is what Beverley was doing, but wants it to remain legal. The Lakers coach also added that he respects the league’s decision and hopefully this will give Beverley some time heal up his body.

