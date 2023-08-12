Lakers Video: Pau Gasol Receives Jacket & Ring Ahead Of Basketball Hall Of Fame Induction

Back in 2008, the Los Angeles Lakers made a blockbuster trade with the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire big man Pau Gasol. Ironically, it was a deal that would include the draft rights of his brother Marc to the Grizzlies, which made it a trade that would out for both sides.

Pau and the Lakers would be able to win two championships together forming a duo with superstar Kobe Bryant while Marc had a very successful career of his own playing many years in Memphis.

This past season, Gasol’s legacy would be remembered with his No. 16 being hung up in the rafters on Mar. 7 in a game that the Lakers were playing against those Grizzlies. Now, he’ll be immortalized in all of basketball, not just with the Lakers, as he’ll be inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend.

Gasol has an eventful weekend ahead of him and his emotions leading up to the ceremony, via Broderick Turner of L.A. Times:

“Honestly, it’s a little surreal. It’s hard to picture it still, even though it’s close by. Obviously, it’s a huge honor. I’m still trying to take it in, one day at a time. It’s kind of crazy to think about it, with the [Lakers] jersey retirement being a similar feeling. They are two different things, but I think they are two immense honors. So, pretty humbling, but pretty nice too.”

Prior to his NBA journey, it was hard to predict such an illustrious career, but Gasol was determined to make his mark on the game of basketball as an international player from Spain:

“It’s impossible to really acknowledge that, or have a clue. You don’t start playing basketball, a sport to get to basketball, I don’t know, Basketball Heaven. You play a game that you love. It intrigues you, it excites you, it feels and gives you self-esteem and confidence when you’re a kid. And then little by little, you’re like, ‘Hey, I want to be better. I want to become better. I want to be the best that I can be. I want to play with the best.’ Then Dream Team ’92 comes to Barcelona and they have a tremendous impact and inspire many kids. They definitely inspired me and gave me a vision, gave me a dream, which I kept driving towards until it came true. So, yeah, you see different European players go to the NBA, kind of opening up doors, breaking barriers and then it’s the next wave and things start coming together. Then you take advantage of the opportunity.”

Similar to his jersey retirement ceremony, it’ll be another emotional experience for Gasol and his family. But, it will be a great day for them and all Lakers fans as Gasol gets well-deserved recognition. The festivities began on Friday night when Gasol received his jacket and ring along with the other inductees:

6x NBA All-Star

4x All-NBA

2x NBA Champion 2023 @Hoophall inductee, Pau Gasol. Watch the enshrinement ceremony tomorrow at 8pm/et on NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/53mdJ7Q8Sb — NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2023

The Gasol fam showed out for Pau 🥹🙌 #23HoopClass pic.twitter.com/BT6c6pWt8j — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 12, 2023

Pau. Pop. Dirk. Tony. Dwyane. Iconic. 📺: The #23HoopClass Enshrinement || Tomorrow || 8pm/et on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/LsNb1CqUFn — NBA History (@NBAHistory) August 12, 2023

The induction into the Hall of Fame is this Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. where Gasol is joined by other greats like Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Dwyane Wade.

How to watch Gasol get inducted into Hall of Fame

Many fans are wondering if this ceremony will be televised to be able to witness Gasol’s great moment. Yes, it will be airing on NBA TV at 5 p.m. PT on Saturday evening.

