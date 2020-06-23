Lakers Video: Pau Gasol Pens Touching Tribute To Kobe Bryant During 2020 ESPYs

Even with everything that has happened in the year of 2020, the tragic loss of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant still stands as one of the most shocking and heartbreaking stories.

Everyone from Bryant’s former teammates adversaries, to athletes, celebrities, and fans around the world paid their respects to a true legend. Someone who understandably has taken the death hard is Bryant’s former teammate and close friend Pau Gasol.

The two played together with the Lakers for seven seasons, bringing two championships to the franchise and forging a great connection both on and off the court. Due to the ongoing pandemic the 2020 ESPY Awards had a different feel this year, but it obviously did nothing to change the tribute planned for the great Kobe Bryant.

In addition to a beautiful music video by longtime Lakers fan and Southern California native Snoop Dogg, Gasol also said some beautiful words about Kobe, calling him the best Girl Dad ever in his tribute during the ESPYs:

Gasol focused little on Kobe’s on-court accomplishments and instead talked about what Kobe meant as a father and husband. A beautiful story from ESPN’s Elle Duncan in the aftermath of Kobe’s death coined the term ‘Girl Dad’ and really turned the focus from his greatness on the court to what he loved off of it, which was his family and especially his daughters.

With Father’s Day also taking place on the same day as the ESPYs, Bryant’s love of parenting and his daughters was already in focus after an Instagram post from Bryant’s widow Vanessa. Additionally, Bryant’s youngest daughter Capri aka ‘Coco Bean’ also recently celebrated her first birthday.

It has been truly amazing to see Bryant continuing to inspire people around the world and not just through basketball, but in a much more important area such as parenthood. The likes of Kobe and LeBron James have done a lot to show athletes as family men and fathers.

Kobe Bryant meant so much to a lot of people, but his most important job was a husband and father to his wife and children. Gasol, who was so close to him, realized that, which is why it was the biggest part of what was a touching and personal tribute.