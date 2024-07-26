Lakers Video: Pau Gasol Takes Part In Torch Ceremony At 2024 Olympics

Former Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol has always been highly regarded as not only an all-time great on the court, but an outstanding human being off of it. Gasol has always been extremely proud of his Spanish heritage and has represented his country at numerous different events.

With the 2024 Olympics set to kick off in Paris, there are a number of ceremonies that take place and one of the most famous is the handling of the Olympic torch. And even though he isn’t participating in these games, Gasol was still able to represent Spain with this prestigious honor.

Gasol took to social media to show a video of him at the Athlete’s Village in France with the Olympic torch, another amazing and memorable moment for the Hall of Famer:

It has been an unforgettable experience to arrive at the Athlete's Village with the Olympic torch 🙌♥️ #Paris2024 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/9pPMUIYEm8 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) July 26, 2024

Even though Gasol is widely remembered for helping lead the Lakers to back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010, he also has a long international basketball history as well. He led his native Spain to back-to-back silver medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, while also leading his country to a gold medal in the 2006 FIBA World Cup. Additionally, Gasol led Spain to three Eurobasket gold medals in 2009, 2011 and 2015.

To have the honor of being one of the people to handle the Olympic torch is extremely special and it is clear by the look on Gasol’s face that he truly cherishes this opportunity. Things like this simply aren’t bestowed on many people and Gasol is one who truly deserves all of these accolades.

He will always go down as one of the greatest Lakers ever, which is why his jersey now hangs in the rafters. But he has done so much more internationally and is the perfect representative for his country.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis says Team USA role at Olympics reminds him of his time at Kentucky

Pau Gasol will obviously be rooting for his home country of Spain to take home gold in basketball, but it is Team USA that are the favorites to do so. One of the best players throughout Team USA’s exhibitions was undoubtedly Lakers big man Anthony Davis and the role he has on this Olympic squad is one he has had in the past.

Davis spoke on this recently, saying his role with Team USA reminds him of his time at Kentucky where he was ‘dominating’ mainly through his defense and rebounding. He feels the presence of himself and the other Team USA bigs will help the team out immensely in controlling the paint.

