Lakers Video: Peers, Celebrities & Family Congratulate LeBron James On Becoming NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

It had been coming for weeks, but it was still a special and powerful moment when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James finally passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

James made history near the end of the third quarter when he nailed a midrange fadeaway to break Adbul-Jabbar’s long-standing record. To commemorate the feat, the game was put on pause to allow for a video tribute as well as words from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Abdul-Jabbar himself. The Laker legend stood next to James at center court where he passed him a basketball and the two closed it by sharing an embrace.

Breaking the all-time scoring record is a feat that people didn’t believe could be done, so to mark the occasion his family sent him their love and congratulations, via the Lakers’ official Twitter:

Aside from his family, James also received warm words from his peers and various celebrities, via NBA on TNT:

James was visibly emotional once the moment finally hit him and he made sure to thank the fans first when given a chance to speak. He also paid homage to Abdul-Jabbar and asked the crowd to give him a standing ovation, a classy gesture.

The 2022-23 season has been full of accomplishments for the King, who continues to show that he is one of the best players in the league even in Year 20. Not known as a traditional scorer, James has proven that he is perhaps the greatest all-around player in league history and no one can take away what he means to the game of basketball at large.

Although the Lakers would lose to the Oklahoma City Thunder in another must-win game, it still shouldn’t overshadow what James was able to accomplish. His case for the greatest of all time has only gotten stronger and it’ll be interesting to see how much he can add to his new record.

Jeanie Buss believes LeBron James breaking scoring record should be about him

Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record was a feat no one thought could be broken, but James’s longevity and elite level of play made it possible to surpass The Captain. Lakers governor Jeanie Buss was looking forward to seeing James break the record and emphasized that it should be solely made about the superstar and the work he put in to get there.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers Injury News: Anthony Davis Suffers Right Ankle Sprain Against Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers received some rough injury news in their final game before the All-Star break on Wednesday…
Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Detroit Pistons Postgame (videos)

Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Detroit Pistons Postgame (VIDEOS)

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton said he was only looking for one thing prior to their game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, and that was for his team to play with passion and joy…

Lakers Vs. Nets Preview: No LeBron James Or Kyrie Irving As L.A. Looks To Snap Skid

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets seem to be two teams trending in different directions leading up to their matchup…
LeBron James

Lakers News: LeBron James Feels ‘Fortunate’ To Play On Birthday

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James turns 36 years old on Wednesday, just a couple of months after claiming…