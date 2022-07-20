Lakers Video: Pelicans’ Jonas Valanciunas Mocks LeBron James In Game Of Charades

There can be no argument about the fact that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA floor. But even with all of his accomplishments and unbelievable moments, there are some things that LeBron does on the court that can annoy people from opponents to referees and the fans as well.

One thing many have regularly called James out for is his complaining to officials during the game. At times it can feel like LeBron is yelling at, gesturing towards, or talking to the referees after every play and it is something he has developed a reputation for.

This is something New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas used to poke fun at the Lakers star while in his home country of Lithuania. Video has emerged of Valanciunas engaging in a game of charades and when he got the topic of LeBron James, did not give the most flattering depiction of the Lakers star, via ClutchPoints:

Jonas Valanciunas out in Lithuania mocking LeBron in a game of charades 👀 (via Nesiaukite live/YT) pic.twitter.com/42Mm633dp4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 20, 2022

The Lithuanian crowd certainly enjoyed Valanciunas’ depiction of LeBron as he mockingly cried and flopped around after being touched. It is easy to see how a player could look at James in this light after playing against him for years. Unfortunately for LeBron, there are some moments on camera that do not put him in the best light in terms of flopping and many have taken to that.

Of course, Valanciunas may still harbor some professional resentment towards LeBron considering he hasn’t had the best look against James’ teams throughout his career. While Valanciunas was with the Toronto Raptors, they would be eliminated by LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers three straight years from 2016-18.

In the end, this is simply a harmless video poking a little fun at a fellow NBA player. But if we happen to see a poster dunk from LeBron over the Pelicans big man this season, we will know there was a little extra put into it.

James says he is 100% healthy after ankle injury

Something that could make a little revenge for James on Valanciunas more likely this offseason is the fact that the Lakers star is healthy coming into the season. LeBron dealt with an ankle injury that kept him out of 26 games last season, but he made it clear that he is now completely healthy.

LeBron’s appearance at the Drew League in which he dropped 42 points and 16 rebounds certainly gave a glimpse that the Lakers superstar could return to form this season.

