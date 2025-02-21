Lakers Video: President Donald Trump Announces Kobe Bryant Will Be Honored With Statue

It’s been over five years since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were tragically murdered in a helicopter crash.

Bryant’s loss was devastating not just for basketball but the world at large as the Lakers superstar was an inspiration and role model. Bryant’s relentless work ethic, competitive drive and killer mentality made him a mythical figure amongst basketball players but his mystique reached far and wide.

The Black Mamba’s influence spans across generations internationally, and the Lakers certainly miss him being around and shepherding the game of basketball forward. The storied franchise made sure to honor Bryant appropriately by raising multiple statues in his honor in front of Crypto.com Arena with a third one set to be released at a later date.

To commemorate Black History Month, President Donald Trump announced several prominent African-Americans including Bryant will be honored with their own statue in the National Garden of American Heroes, via Fox News:

President Trump announces Kobe Bryant will be honored in a statue garden among other American heroes at an event honoring Black History Month. pic.twitter.com/Vj9RWoA0VB — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 20, 2025

Aside from Bryant, President Trump also named Frederick Douglas, Booker T. Washington, Jackie Robinson, Martin Luther King Jr., and Muhammad Ali. President Trump called the individuals not just black heroes but American heroes because of how their inspired countless people across the nation.

The project to build the garden is still in the planning stages, but President Trump signed the executive order and the park is expected to be inaugurated in the near future.

It’s another amazing gesture to immortalize Bryant in the National Garden of American Heroes and he deserves it because of what he means to so many people. Even though Bryant retired from the Lakers after 20 years with the franchise, he remained an influential figure in the organization and remained close with the fan base.

When Bryant’s new statue is erected, it will be a major draw for basketball fans who will want to pay tribute to one of the best players to ever step foot on the hardwood.

New Luka Doncic and Kobe Bryant murals go up in L.A>.

After Kobe Bryant retired, he wasn’t seen at games very often. However, one of the rare times Bryant was in attendance for a home game he saw Luka Doncic and even trash talked the young superstar.

The two shared a moment on the floor together, and a new mural depicting the scene went up in Los Angeles.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!