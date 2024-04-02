Lakers Video: Rajon Rondo Announces Official Retirement From NBA

A major piece of the Los Angeles Lakers winning the championship during the 2019-20 season was veteran point guard Rajon Rondo. As someone who has earned the nickname ‘Playoff Rondo’ whenever the postseason comes around, the eventual two-time champion proved that he still had it in the Orlando bubble.

In 16 games during the Lakers’ championship run, the guard averaged 8.9 points, 6.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals on 45.5% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. The former Kentucky Wildcat was instrumental in bringing L.A. its 17th championship, tying them with their rival Boston Celtics, whom Rondo was a part of earlier in his career.

Since last playing 18 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2021-22 season, Rondo has yet to surface with another team. With that being said, the 38-year-old is officially calling it a career and announced it on Showtime’s ‘All the Smoke’ with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson:

Rajon Rondo has officially announced his retirement from the NBA. 4x All-Star, 3x Assist Champ, 2x Champ, 4x All-Defense. Hell of a career 👏 His next chapter is just getting started. 👀 Watch a special edition of Extra Smoke with @rajonrondo on our YouTube. pic.twitter.com/HSyG0yuoGX — All the Smoke Productions (@allthesmokeprod) April 2, 2024

It was a great run for Rondo as he rounded out his illustrious playing career as a four-time All-Star, three-time assist leader, two-time champion and a four-time All-Defensive player. The 6’1 point guard solidified himself as one of the greatest playmakers ever and luckily was able to showcase that wearing the purple and gold.

There is still some questions as to what is next for him for life after basketball, but Rondo mentions how he wants to spend more time with kids. Regardless, he earned the right to call it a career with all the accolades and achievements, but perhaps he could be looking to step into the coaching realm due to his extensive basketball IQ.

LeBron James thinks it’s ‘weird’ that Rajon Rondo isn’t coaching

One of the best qualities Rajon Rondo possesses is his ability to play alongside star players and make them better. That was on display during his time with the Celtics alongside Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen, in addition to L.A. playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

That could play a factor in his coaching success as many teams have their star players and Rondo’s elevated IQ could help them take their game to the next level. For that reason, James finds it weird that he is not coaching, but perhaps that will happen soon.

