Lakers Video: Rajon Rondo Wants To Coach LeBron James-Owned Las Vegas Team

One of many subjects discussed during the first episode of the new ‘Mind the Game’ podcast with LeBron James and JJ Redick was high IQ players. James immediately brought up his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Rajon Rondo, widely regarded by anyone who interacted with him as one of the smartest players in the NBA.

LeBron mentioned that he felt it was weird that Rondo isn’t coaching as it just seems like an obvious route for someone with that level of IQ. And the retired point guard recently explained exactly why he isn’t on an NBA bench right now.

In an interview with NBA reporter Rachel Nichols of Showtime, Rondo said that he is waiting on LeBron to buy the expected expansion NBA team in Las Vegas and wants to coach that, while also adding that his priority at the moment is to be around for his daughter:

“I’m just waiting on Bron to buy that team in Vegas” – @RajonRondo explaining why he isn’t yet following former teammate @KingJames’ recommendation that he get into coaching. Rondo says he definitely eventually wants a bench job…and intends to bring @BoogieCousins with him. pic.twitter.com/RQoC4jsC1t — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) March 25, 2024

Family always comes first and as Rondo noted, this is an important time for his 16-year old daughter who is a serious volleyball player. Being there as she navigates this process with college recruitment and supporting her as she makes her choice outweighs everything else.

Rondo making a leap straight into NBA head coaching with an expansion team would be something that no one has ever done, but he would certainly have the inside connections to make it happen. LeBron has been very open about his desire to own that Las Vegas expansion team that seems imminent at this point and it would definitely make a huge splash for Rondo to be at the helm.

The connection between James and Rondo during their time together with the Lakers was evident and there is obviously a huge level of respect there. Perhaps that will ultimately lead to the two coming together once again in Las Vegas.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis ‘surprised’ Rajon Rondo isn’t an NBA head coach

LeBron James isn’t the only Lakers player who was expecting Rajon Rondo to be a coach as Anthony Davis feels the same way. Davis appeared on D’Angelo Russell’s podcast and said he was surprised Rondo isn’t an NBA head coach already.

Davis said Rondo’s basketball IQ is at a level that is almost unexplainable and the former Lakers guard has an unbelievable ability to dissect things down to the smallest level.

