Lakers Video: Rob Pelinka Makes Drafting Max Christie Official

This year’s NBA Draft was an unpredictable one, especially for the first three picks. Despite the uncertainty and top projected players falling on the draft board, the Los Angeles Lakers remained calm, cool and collected in their approach.

Before draft night, the Lakers acquired the No. 35 overall pick from the Orlando Magic. With the objective to create a young roster with 3-and-D caliber players, Rob Pelinka won the draft chess board by taking Michigan State’s Max Christie at the right time.

In a video featuring a behind-the-scenes look at Pelinka and the Lakers’ draft war room, the reaction Christie expressed after receiving the call of his life was unusually calm.

The confidence Christie displayed during the phone call with Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham shows how ready and his exceptions were set to get to wearing the Purple and Gold.

While the emotions remained in check during a live phone call, the unrealness of getting drafted to the NBA kicks in as soon as the draftees walk the stage. For Christie, the time is now heading into the Summer League to prove he was worth acquiring a draft pick for.

Johnson happy with Lakers’ pick of Christie

To no surprise, Lakers legend Magic Johnson was happy to see the team draft Christie since they both went to Michigan State.

Johnson gave credit to Jesse and Joey Buss as well as the entire Lakers scouting department for how well they have drafted over the years, and he is expecting Christie to be next on the list.

