Lakers Video: Rui Hachimura Plays Tennis With Naomi Osaka

When Rui Hachimura was first traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, he took a while to find his groove on his new team.

Hachimura was an excellent target because of his positional size and mid-range scoring ability, though on a team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis he needed to figure out his new role. The Japan native had ups and downs and even collected a coaching DNP from Darvin Ham before being re-inserted into the rotation.

However, Hachimura had everything click for him in the postseason where he became one of the team’s most pivotal players in each of their playoff series. His playoff performances helped him secure a three-year extension with Los Angeles and should be a key part of the team in the 2023-24 season.

Although Hachimura has been working hard in the gym on his game, he has been taking time to enjoy other activities. Recently, he was seen playing against tennis star Naomi Osaka who shared a clip of their match via her X account:

lil bro really thought he had it 😖😂 pic.twitter.com/FlxOs0U35u — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 21, 2023

Osaka has captured four Grand Slam titles and is a former No. 1 overall ranked women’s player, so Hachimura stood absolutely no chance against her even when she isn’t taking the game seriously. In the clip, Hachimura actually hits a good shot deep in the corner that Osaka has to reach for, but she manages to scoop it up and hit it back to the Lakers forward who couldn’t return it.

The offseason has allowed for players like Hachimura to take a break from basketball and it’s good to see him enjoying himself until the upcoming season begins. Fortunately for Los Angeles and their fans, Hachimura is much better at basketball than tennis and should be a valuable contributor en route to another deep postseason run.

Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt worked out with Phil Handy in Greece

Hachimura has always had the talent to succeed at the NBA level, but didn’t get much of a chance to truly develop with the Washington Wizards. However, he is fitting in well with the Lakers who have one of the best development coaches in the league in Phil Handy.

Recently, Hachimura and teammate Jarred Vanderbilt were seen working out with Handy in Greece. The two worked on their jump shooting and footwork as well as a variety of drills to improve their fundamentals.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!