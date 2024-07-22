Lakers Video: Rui Hachimura Shines For Japan In Olympic Tuneup Vs. Serbia

The 2024 Olympic Games will soon begin in Paris, France and the USA Men’s Olympic Basketball Team is getting a ton of attention being led by Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But they aren’t the only Lakers players taking part as forward Rui Hachimura is starting for his native Japan.

All of the teams have been taking part in exhibitions and tuneups ahead of the Olympics and Hachimura has looked excellent for Japan so far. Against Germany, the Lakers forward finished with 19 points and he was even better in Japan’s ensuing contest against Serbia.

Hachimura finished with 29 points on 65% shooting including 5-of-8 from 3-point range in Japan’s exhibition 119-100 loss to the Nikola Jokic-led Serbian team and the highlights were very promising, via Lakers Empire:

Rui Hachimura Highlights vs Serbia | July 21, 2024 29 Points

4 Rebounds

65% FG

5/8 from three pic.twitter.com/tBTaAhSEUv — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) July 21, 2024

Hachimura proved last season to be essential to the success of the Lakers as things turned around once he was permanently inserted into the starting lineup. His size and athleticism along with an improved jumper was huge for the Lakers and it is translating to the international game as well.

Hachimura is the primary scorer for Japan and is one of only two NBA players on the roster along with Yuta Watanabe, who spent last season with the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies. He is thriving in the role and the way he looks so far is undoubtedly encouraging for the Lakers.

With the team having yet to make any major additions, they will be relying on internal improvement in order to rise in the Western Conference and Hachimura will play a big role in that. Japan will soon kick off Olympic Group Play on July 27 against Germany and Hachimura will again get the chance to shine on a major international stage and give Lakers fans something else to look forward to.

Lakers coach JJ Redick wants Rui Hachimura to shoot more 3s and improve rebounding

New Lakers head coach JJ Redick already has plans on how he wants to utilize Rui Hachimura this season and he wants the forward to focus on his 3-point shot, as well as offensive rebounding.

“I think for him in terms of how I envision him on this team, I want him shooting more 3s,” Redick said. “So, that’s a big part of it. I brought up the offensive rebounding, I think he can really become an elite offensive rebounder.

“As we build out our offensive system and how we’re going to play, when we incorporate moving and cutting, Rui can be an excellent cutter and part of that is because we’re going to manipulate screening angles, he’s going to get mismatches and he can really score the basket if he has smaller players on him.”

With his combination of physical talent and offensive skill, Hachimura can undoubtedly shine if put in the proper positions to do so and Redick sounds like he plans on doing just that.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!