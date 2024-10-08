Lakers Video: Savannah James Reacts To LeBron & Bronny Playing Together

When the Los Angeles Lakers ultimately decided to draft Bronny James, the son of their star LeBron James, there was an aspect of history behind it. With no father-son duo playing on the same team together, or even in the league at the same time, it is fitting that it happens in L.A. with the James family for the first time.

However, pressure is mounting, particularly for first-time head coach JJ Redick, who is tasked with winning in a competitive Western Conference in addition to managing James and his co-star Anthony Davis.

While some may view this father-son dynamic as a challenge due to the media coverage, Redick views it as an honor to coach both of them. Sunday marked the first time LeBron and Bronny played on the floor together, which was a huge moment for the James family in the team’s second preseason game

Savannah James has watched countless basketball games throughout her life, but she took to social media to illustrate how special the pairing of LeBron and Bronny truly is, via Complex Sports:

“I’ve watched A LOT of basketball… This is so special!!” -Savannah James (via ig story) 🥹🔥 pic.twitter.com/c13JlBYm3i — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 7, 2024

With Savannah having to balance between watching LeBron, Bronny and Bryce all play, it must have been a challenge trying to show her support as a mother and wife. But with her husband and oldest son on the same team now, that makes things easier when it comes to watching and attending games.

Particularly for Bronny, who went through a health scare over a year ago now, it is great to see him live out his dream of playing in the NBA. However, the 20-year-old guard is still developing and needs time to continue growing as a player, so hopefully he is afforded that opporunity.

It remains to be seen when this on-court pairing will happen during the regular season although it certainly will at some point.

Anthony Davis: ‘Great to see’ LeBron James and Bronny James share floor for Lakers

Given the circumstances of LeBron James and his oldest son playing on the same team and that team being the Lakers, it could be seen as a distraction. However, coaches and players have been supportive of this pairing and shared glowing reviews of Bronny so far.

Anthony Davis, who has won a championship with LeBron, admits that it was ‘great to see’ the two share the floor on Sunday.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!