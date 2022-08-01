Lakers Video: Second Trailer For 10-Part Docuseries ‘Legacy’ Released

As one of the premier franchises in all of sports, the Los Angeles Lakers regularly find themselves in all kinds of media and get a ton of attention. The team has actually been a subject of multiple television series recently.

The HBO series ‘Winning Time’ was a dramatized show based on the 1980 Showtime Lakers led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. That show did come under scrutiny from many involved with the Lakers for its portrayals of certain people, however. Magic Johnson also had a four-part docuseries on Apple+ entitled ‘They Call Me Magic.’

On Aug. 15, Hulu will release ‘Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers,” a 10-part docuseries that chronicles the history of the Lakers franchise as a whole, and if the first trailer didn’t hook fans, the second trailer, released on the Lakers’ Twitter page, is sure to:

On August 15, get court-side seats to the Lake Show. You don’t want to miss Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers on Hulu. #LakersDoc pic.twitter.com/Z6B8SUNIlJ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 1, 2022

Like the first trailer, this one also starts with LeBron James, but he is talking about the pressure that comes with playing for the Lakers and how it drives him in this one. From there, it moves through the entire timeline of Lakers history from when the late Dr. Jerry Buss bought the team all the way through to the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and the 2020 Championship season.

The trailer features appearances from all of the expected faces such as Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Pat Riley and Jeanie Buss. But it wasn’t just the superstars as the likes of Brian Shaw and Nick Van Exel also made appearances, showing that this series won’t just focus on the championship years, but really go through the entire history.

With so much attention being given to the Lakers franchise throughout history, it seems like there would be a few stories that haven’t been made public. But with 10 episodes in this upcoming Hulu docuseries, that promises to go into the on and off-the-court issues, this will be an absolute must-watch for any basketball fan.

Darvin Ham reiterates what to expect from Lakers in 2022-23 season

As far as the current Lakers go, the team is set to begin a new regime under head coach Darvin Ham and he is looking to turn things around after back-to-back disappointing seasons for the purple and gold.

Ham spoke about what to expect from the Lakers this year, insisting that they will be a tough, gritty, defensive-minded team and everyone will be held accountable.

