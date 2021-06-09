Lakers Video: Second Trailer For LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Released

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has transitioned from basketball to Hollywood for the summer after L.A. was eliminated from the playoffs. While he’ll eventually get back to dominating on the court, he first will witness the release of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” starring himself and plenty of other highly regarded actors, actresses and NBA stars, including Anthony Davis.

When the first trailer was released two months ago, fans were excited to see how James’ version of Space Jam would differ from the original while still keeping some of the things that made it great. Now, a second — seemingly more detailed — trailer has been released.

In it, James must assemble the Tune Squad to save his kidnapped son from the hands of the Goon Squad, via “Space Jam: A New Legacy” on Twitter:

While the cast had already been revealed, this trailer gives even more details on some of the big names headlining the feature film. Beyond James, the trailer shows Don Cheadle and the Goon Squad, featuring players such as Davis, Klay Thompson, Nneka Ogwumike, Damian Lillard and Diana Taurasi.

It also shows the Tune Squad in its entirety, with all of the original famous characters from Looney Tunes. While most Tune Squad members will be voiced by their original actors, Lola Bunny is being voiced by Zendaya.

The film will be released in theaters everywhere and on HBO Max — only via the ad-free plan — on July 16.

James reflects on losing in the first round for first time in career

Prior to the 2020-21 season, James was 14-0 in the first round during his career. He gave some thoughts after his first-ever exit in the opening round.

“Listen, like I tell you guys all throughout the season, every season is different, every challenge is different and to be able to put myself where I can even have accomplishments to even be broken or be able to continue it, it’s all due to the greatness of the man above and me just putting a lot of hard work in, my teammates, having a great coaching staff, things of that nature,” James said.

“So if that’s a record or whatever it is, they’re always meant to be broken. And in that fashion, it doesn’t matter to me as far as not making it out of the first round, what matters to me is getting this team back healthy. Me not being able to be at my full strength throughout this series, that’s my main focus but time to readjust and think about what the offseason has in store.”

