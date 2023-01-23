Lakers Video: Shannon Sharpe Apologizes For Role In Incident During Friday’s Game Vs. Grizzlies

While the Los Angeles Lakers’ unreal comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday was truly amazing, the team’s more impressive victory arguably came on Friday night as the team defeated arguably the best team in the Western Conference in the Memphis Grizzlies. But a lot of attention on that night went towards NFL Hall of Fame tight end and Fox Sports analyst, Shannon Sharpe.

As the two teams were heading into the locker room for halftime, Sharpe began trading barbs with Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks, causing multiple Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, father of Ja Morant, to come Sharpe’s way with the two sides having to be separated. Lakers star LeBron James even stuck up for Sharpe after the contest.

In the immediate aftermath, Sharpe even doubled down, calling out multiple Grizzlies in the heat of the moment. But with the rest of the weekend to reflect, Sharpe would take time out on Monday’s episode of Undisputed on Fox Sports 1 to apologize and take full accountability for his actions that night:

"I take full accountability for what transpired. I was wrong."@ShannonSharpe apologizes & addresses his altercation at the Lakers-Grizzlies game: pic.twitter.com/RNFBydr5A6 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 23, 2023

This was a classy move by Sharpe and it was good to see him not put any blame on anyone other than himself. Regardless of what was said by Brooks or anyone else on the Grizzlies, Sharpe believes he should have handled the situation better and not taken away from the game between the Lakers and Grizzlies.

Sharpe is well known for being a huge supporter of James and has been in the building for other Lakers games this season as well. But Friday night was the first instance of any type of situation involving him. While it is possible alcohol could have fueled the situation on Sharpe’s part, he refused to even acknowledge that as a possibility.

This will likely be a completely forgotten moment within a few days, but Sharpe making sure to apologize to all parties including the Lakers, Grizzlies, James and Fox Sports shows the type of individual he is and the standard he holds himself to.

Anthony Davis looked ‘great’ in recent Lakers scrimmage

Sharpe could soon have even more to brag about in regards to LeBron and the Lakers as superstar big man Anthony Davis continues to inch closer to a return to the court.

Davis recently took part in a scrimmage with what head coach Darvin Ham calls the ‘Stay Ready’ group, players who aren’t getting a lot of minutes and want to stay in rhythm. The Lakers coach said Davis looked ‘great’ in the scrimmage and has continued to respond well to each bit of ramp up activity.

