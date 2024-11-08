Lakers Video: Shaquille O’Neal Addresses Feud With Kobe Bryant

When speaking about the greatest duos in the history of the NBA, many view Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant at the top of the list. Shaq and Kobe were a perfect pairing and led the Los Angeles Lakers to three straight NBA Championships from 2000-2002.

The pairing was split up in 2004 when the Lakers traded Shaq to the Miami Heat and chose to build around Kobe and the two were famously butting heads well before that time came. But Shaq has always said that he and Kobe never hated each other and the big man once again downplayed the ‘feud’ between the two.

In a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the legendary Lakers center insisted that while he and Kobe often didn’t see eye-to-eye on things, there was never an actual feud between them:

It is certainly possible that things between the two were never as bad as it may have seemed from the outside. However, part of the reason most felt there was a real issue between O’Neal and Bryant is that both, at times, went to the media to publicly air out their frustrations.

But make no mistake, the respect level between Shaq and Kobe as players was always there and their chemistry on the court was undeniable. The Lakers were the ultimate beneficiaries as they got three championships and the duo forever cemented themselves as arguably the greatest ever.

To this day, Shaq continues to heap praise on Kobe as arguably the greatest NBA player ever. While many wished the two could’ve stayed together longer on the Lakers, their journey ran its course and both ultimately found success away from each other as well.

Shaquille O’Neal believes Lakers legend Kobe Bryant should be in GOAT conversation

Shaquille O’Neal has always staked his claim as the most dominant player ever, but when it comes down to the greatest he feels it is his former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant that should be mentioned more.

Shaq recently spoke on this subject, feeling that Kobe doesn’t get enough respect and that the GOAT conversation should be between him, LeBron James and Michael Jordan. The Lakers legend added that people can choose whoever they want as the greatest, but the debate should include all three players.

