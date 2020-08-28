Lakers Video: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Kobe Bryant Shrine

Now that the NBA has reverted back to being a league dominated by superstar duos, fans are provided with consistent reminders of the fact that former Los Angeles Lakers teammates Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal proved to be one of the league’s most successful partnerships.

This prolific 1-2 punch led the Lakers to three championships in four NBA Finals appearances during their eight seasons together. Despite all the fallout from O’Neal’s bitter departure from Los Angeles, they reunited and remained close friends up until Bryant’s tragic passing.

Fans around the world continue to pay homage to Bryant and the legacy he left behind. It appears even O’Neal made sure that he is reminded every day of the achievements they shared.

O’Neal showed off the shrine he put together for Bryant in his house during an appearance on “Entertainment Tonight.”

O’Neal added that while he has not talked to Vanessa Bryant, he hopes she understands that his family still offers their full support.

O’Neal was one of the notable people to speak at the memorial held for Bryant at Staples Center where he shared tales of their triumphs, fallout and rekindling of the friendship. It was highlighted by O’Neal sharing Bryant’s epic response there being no ‘I’ in team.

Shaq picks Lakers over Clippers in potential Western Conference showdown

While the top-seed Lakers are still waiting to see which of the bubble teams they will meet in the first round, it has been deemed a foregone conclusion that the Western Conference Finals will feature a battle for Los Angeles between them and the Clippers.

The Lakers managed to even the season series with their win at Walt Disney World, O’Neal is confident they will be able to edge out the Clippers in a seven-game series.

O’Neal explained his pick was predicated on LeBron James being the driving force in the Lakers’ focus.

