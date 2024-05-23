Lakers Video: Sky’s Angel Reese Thinks Of Kobe Bryant When Holding Larry O’Brien Trophy

With the 2024 WNBA season underway, there is a surplus of new talent entering their league, creating some new buzz and much-deserved attention. The likes of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are two notable names as they experienced tremendous success during their college careers before entering the WNBA as rookies this season..

Both players are winners and extreme competitors, which again is another great thing for the WNBA as their popularity can seemingly transcend the league. Adding some more competition and parity similar to the NBA will only continue to grow women’s sports for years to come.

One person who was always a huge advocate for the WNBA was Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who had four daughters of his own.

Because of that, a lot of female hoopers are naturally big Kobe stans, and it seems that Reese is in the group.

Reese, who was drafted No. 7 overall by the Chicago Sky, added a dynamic rebounder and scorer to their frontcourt. After blossoming and winning at a high level at LSU, she is looking to carry that over to the Sky.

She recently got the chance to hold the Larry O’Brien Trophy and the first person it made her think of was Bryant:

Despite being known for his success with the Lakers, after Bryant retired, he became involved with coaching with his daughter Gianna having a similar love for basketball. Bryant loved spending time with Gianna, taking her to WNBA games with the hope she could make it to that big stage one day.

Sadly, with both passing tragically, those dreams were cut way too soon. But it is great to see Kobe’s legacy playing a role in Reese’s motivation to win at a high level. His mindset, Mamba Mentality, means something to everyone, not just in basketball.

In this case for Reese, she wants to experience the feeling of hoisting a championship trophy like Bryant did five times throughout his 20-year career.

It is great to see continued mention of Bryant and how he impacted a multitude of player’s basketball careers and hopefully, Reese can make those aspirations come to fruition and be a key part of leading the Sky to some titles down the road.

LeBron James discusses growth & popularity of women’s college basketball

When March Madness came around, both men’s and women’s versions of the tournament garnered a ton of attention. This is a win-win for both sides, but especially for women as they have not received similar coverage in years past. Thanks to Reese and Clark, women’s basketball is now elevating and becoming more popular and LeBron James noticed this growth and increased popularity with women’s college basketball.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!