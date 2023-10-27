Lakers Video: Sneak Peek Into Season Premiere Of Backstage: Lakers On Spectrum SportsNet
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

Spectrum SportsNet announced that their Emmy Award-winning Backstage: Lakers is back for its 12th season, and will once again give fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the off-the-court experiences of Los Angeles Lakers players, coaches and executives.

Every since the Lakers partnered with Spectrum, their network has done an outstanding job providing fans with unprecedented coverage, whether it be games, pre and postgame shows, or behind-the-scenes access with Backstage: Lakers.

This season’s Backstage: Lakers will premiere Sunday, Oct. 29 at 9:30 p.m. PT, following the Access SportsNet: Lakers postgame show after L.A.’s road game against the Sacramento Kings.

Here is a sneak peak of the premiere episode, courtesy of Spectrum SportsNet:

Sunday’s upcoming episode highlights Lakers’ Media Day and first day of training camp. In a ride along to Media Day, President of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka will share his reflection on the hard work and dedication of the offseason.

Additionally, there will be conversations with LeBron James and his interactions with the SportsNet’s hosts Chris McGee, Allie Clifton and Lakers legend James Worthy. Viewers also will go behind closed doors and get an all-access view of Lakers’ first day of training camp, including mic ’d-up head coach Darvin Ham as he addresses the team for the first time this season.

Now that the season is underway, Spectrum SportsNet will be releasing episodes of Backstage: Lakers weekly, giving fans some awesome content to follow as the year goes on and the Lakers pursue their 18th championship.

Magic Johnson not worried about Lakers, believing it’ll take two months to find stride

Winning that 18th championship will certainly be no easy task, as the Lakers found out when they were defeated by the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Opening Night.

Despite the loss, which was their sixth straight to Denver, Lakers legend Magic Johnson is not worried about the team as he believes it will take a couple of months to build continuity and find their stride.

The Lakers were able to bounce back and earn their first win of the season on Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns, although it wasn’t pretty so this team clearly still has some work to do.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

NBA Rumors: Attractiveness Of Lakers’ Head Coaching Job Is Being Questioned Across The League

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to embark on another head coaching search this offseason after letting go of Frank Vogel…
Javale Mcgee Anthony Davis

Lakers Free Agent Rumors: Focus On Centers To Support Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams since the start of free agency, adding the likes of…
LeBron James, FOCO bobblehead

FOCO Selling LeBron James Bobblehead For Each Team Of Career

FOCO has released several Los Angeles Lakers memorabilia products over the past few weeks, with their latest…
LeBron James, Damian Lillard

Lakers News: LeBron James Analyzes NBA Playoffs Showdown With Trail Blazers

Since it became clear the Los Angeles Lakers would meet the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the NBA…