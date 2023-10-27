Lakers Video: Sneak Peek Into Season Premiere Of Backstage: Lakers On Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet announced that their Emmy Award-winning Backstage: Lakers is back for its 12th season, and will once again give fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the off-the-court experiences of Los Angeles Lakers players, coaches and executives.

Every since the Lakers partnered with Spectrum, their network has done an outstanding job providing fans with unprecedented coverage, whether it be games, pre and postgame shows, or behind-the-scenes access with Backstage: Lakers.

This season’s Backstage: Lakers will premiere Sunday, Oct. 29 at 9:30 p.m. PT, following the Access SportsNet: Lakers postgame show after L.A.’s road game against the Sacramento Kings.

Here is a sneak peak of the premiere episode, courtesy of Spectrum SportsNet:

The Emmy Award-winning Backstage: Lakers is back for its 12th season on @SpectrumSN, giving fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the off-the-court experiences of Lakers players, coaches and executives. Here's a sneak peak of the first episode that premieres Sunday night! pic.twitter.com/j0uuy8s9AB — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) October 27, 2023

Sunday’s upcoming episode highlights Lakers’ Media Day and first day of training camp. In a ride along to Media Day, President of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka will share his reflection on the hard work and dedication of the offseason.

Additionally, there will be conversations with LeBron James and his interactions with the SportsNet’s hosts Chris McGee, Allie Clifton and Lakers legend James Worthy. Viewers also will go behind closed doors and get an all-access view of Lakers’ first day of training camp, including mic ’d-up head coach Darvin Ham as he addresses the team for the first time this season.

Now that the season is underway, Spectrum SportsNet will be releasing episodes of Backstage: Lakers weekly, giving fans some awesome content to follow as the year goes on and the Lakers pursue their 18th championship.

Magic Johnson not worried about Lakers, believing it’ll take two months to find stride

Winning that 18th championship will certainly be no easy task, as the Lakers found out when they were defeated by the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Opening Night.

Despite the loss, which was their sixth straight to Denver, Lakers legend Magic Johnson is not worried about the team as he believes it will take a couple of months to build continuity and find their stride.

The Lakers were able to bounce back and earn their first win of the season on Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns, although it wasn’t pretty so this team clearly still has some work to do.

