Lakers Video: Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant During 2020 ESPYS

The sports world and all of Los Angeles was heartbroken when Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers tragically passed away in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26.

It brought the NBA to a halt and when games resumed, players’ faces were full of raw emotion as teams went about honoring the five-time champion a variety of ways. Murals paying tribute to Bryant and his daughter were painted throughout Southern California and globally.

The pain and shock from Bryant’s death still hasn’t set in for many, and on Sunday the latest tribute came from hip-hop legend and longtime Lakers fan Snoop Dogg.

He rapped several of Bryant’s accolades in a music video that featured memorable moments from his 20-year career and glimpses of murals. It aired during the 2020 ESPYS, which were held a month earlier than usual and via remote video.

From one LA legend to another, gone too soon.@SnoopDogg pays tribute to Kobe 💜🐍💛 pic.twitter.com/9X2P1ldoQC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 22, 2020

Sunday began with Vanessa Bryant sharing an emotional post in Kobe’s honor and to celebrate him on Father’s Day. She and the Bryant family have continued to show imaginable strength since the horrific accident.

Vanessa’s latest efforts include working with Congressman Brad Sherman (D-Sherman Oaks) to pass the “Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act.”

“I strongly urge that the United States Congress pass a federal law that would improve the safety of helicopters operating in this country. I believe there is a chance that Kobe and Gianna would still be alive today if their helicopter had been equipped with the safety equipment required by this pending federal legislation,” she said in a statement.

“I believe that these safety measures will save many lives. As passengers traveling on aircrafts we assume that proper safety measures are in order to prevent accidents from happening before we fly. It’s unfortunate that this is not the case and aircraft companies must do their part to protect lives. Having Kobe’s and Gianna’s names associated with this federal law that has the potential to save countless lives would be a fitting tribute to their memory.”

