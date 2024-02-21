Lakers Video: Spencer Dinwiddie Shares Favorite Kobe Bryant Moments

Spencer Dinwiddie is the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers, signing with the team after being waived by the Toronto Raptors. He signed with L.A. to provide some ball-handling and playmaking off the bench as Gabe Vincent’s return is uncertain.

Originally from Woodland Hills, Dinwiddie returns home to help his hometown team make a playoff push. In two games with the team, the 30-year-old is making a positive impact and the hope that his comfort level continues to grow as time passes.

Wearing the purple and gold carries a lot of weight due in part to the late, great Kobe Bryant. In Bryant’s 20 seasons that brought five championships, Dinwiddie shared multiple of his favorite Kobe moments now that he is playing in L.A., via Lakers:

Favorite Kobe memory? We could go all day. pic.twitter.com/Gz76I2jo2W — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 16, 2024

Dinwiddie went on and on about some of his favorite Bryant moments, which illustrates how many timeless moments he left throughout his illustrious career. But it also shows how big of a Laker fan the 6’5″ guard was as he was able to recall several moments without hesitation.

Now with a statue sitting in front of the house that he built, Bryant still has two more statues on the way to commemorate his legacy. The mentality that he had approaching every single game and putting an insane amount of preparation into his craft is something that inspired many.

Now Dinwiddie joins the Lakers to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis bring another championship to the storied franchise. L.A. certainly has plenty of work ahead of them, but if they’re able to get into the playoffs, anything is possible after coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance as a No. 7 seed.

D’Angelo Russell credits Spencer Dinwiddie for helping maturation process

While Dinwiddie is only 30-years-old, he is still a veteran guard who experienced a lot throughout his career. He also played with D’Angelo Russell during his first stint with the Brooklyn Nets and made a playoff appearance.

Now that they are both reunited in L.A., Russell credits Dinwiddie for helping him with his maturation process when he was traded to the Nets. Russell learned a lot in his two seasons there as he was 20 and 21-year-old. It served as a wake-up call for the former No. 2 overall pick after experiencing some off-the-court trouble during his first tenure with the Lakers.

