Lakers Video: Suns Head Coach Frank Vogel Gets Tribute Video; Has No Hard Feeling In Return To L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with head coach Frank Vogel two seasons after winning the 2020 NBA championship. They opted to go a different direction with first-time head coach Darvin Ham, and Vogel — after one year away — received an offer to lead the star-studded Phoenix Suns in a championship hunt for the 2023-24 campaign.

The second game of the season for the Suns and Lakers saw the two teams meet up in L.A., where the latter rallied in the fourth quarter and got the best of the former, 100-95. It moved both teams to 1-1 on the season, and it gave Vogel an opportunity to see some familiar faces at Crypto.com Arena where he coached for three seasons.

The Lakers did not want Vogel to leave empty handed, giving him a tribute video and thanking him for his contributions to the organization.

#Lakers tribute video for Frank Vogel with LeBron showing his former coach some love at the end: pic.twitter.com/yFwqBmAPen — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) October 27, 2023

The video largely covers the 2019-20 postseason and the run to the Lakers 17th championship in franchise history. Vogel also had some time before the game to discuss what L.A. and his time with the Lakers means to him.

“I wouldn’t call it strange, it’s wonderful,” Vogel said of his return. “It’s great to see all these friendly faces and it’s nice to be back in this building. We have some great, great memories here being part of the Lakers’ championship legacy. So very fond memories here.”

Vogel broke down the biggest lesson he learned while he was with the Lakers and how that was different or similar to his time with both the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic before that.

“I think continuing to grow and evolve and adapt. I think it culminated with a championship here in L.A., but what we did in Indiana had to be broken and remolded for the modern NBA. We made a lot of adjustments in Orlando, carried that forward here in L.A. with my new coaching staff and being around Bron every day and AD. You evolve to keep up with the Joneses. The offense evolves, the defense evolves, and being a willingness to change what we’ve already done helped us win an NBA title here. So I’d say that’s probably the biggest lesson.”

And despite a shaky exit, Vogel doesn’t hold any ill-will towards the Lakers organization.

“Nah. I got all positive feelings. I’m grateful that they had me as their coach, the opportunity for them to hire me and give me the opportunity to be around these great players and this great franchise, that’s really the only thing that I’m carrying with me. The ability to become part of this incredible championship legacy is something that I’m very proud of, very prideful in, and I just have warm memories when I think of the Lakers.”

Vogel has a unique opportunity with the Suns this season, boasting a roster of three superstars and a chance at another championship. But it seems he’ll always have fond memories of his championship and time with the Lakers.

Magic Johnson says Lakers need two months

After the Lakers’ season-opening loss to the Denver Nuggets, franchise legend Magic Johnson showed no concern about the team long-term, saying they’ll need about two months to truly mesh as a roster.

