Lakers Video: Talen Horton-Tucker & J. Cole Work Out With Phil Handy

This offseason will be a big one for a number of Los Angeles Lakers players after a disappointing first-round exit this past season.

It will undoubtedly be the biggest for Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker, who is a restricted free agent that L.A. will do everything they can to keep this summer.

Horton-Tucker has shown flashes during his two seasons with the Lakers but at the young age of 20, he has yet to put it all together and reach his full potential.

Part of the reason for that is Horton-Tucker has not had a full, healthy offseason since entering the NBA. So this summer will be a big one for him as far as working on his game, whether it be improving his outside shooting, his defense or a number of other different areas that can use improvement.

He has already gotten to work as Lakers player development coach Phil Handy recently posted a video working out Horton-Tucker as well as rapper J. Cole on the Fourth of July:

Horton-Tucker was also recently seen working out with shooting coach Lethal Shooter, so it looks like he has a number of different coaches and trainers helping him get better for next season.

J. Cole, who is one of the most famous and successful rappers alive today, also shares a love for basketball as he recently played for Rwanda Patriots BBC of the Basketball Africa League. It was also recently reported that he is looking for a tryout in the NBA, so it makes sense that he is taking his workouts with Horton-Tucker and Handy seriously.

Handy is known to be one of the best player development coaches in the league, and if J. Cole is serious about trying to play professionally then there is no one that can help him hone his skills better.

Eastern Conference executive would give Horton-Tucker max contract

Even though Horton-Tucker is a restricted free agent this summer, he is expected to receive no shortage of interest from teams around the league. That includes an unknown Eastern Conference team as an anonymous executive recently said he would give Horton-Tucker a maximum contract.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see a team give Horton-Tucker that kind of offer sheet just to drive up the price of the Lakers, so the young guard likely will not come at a cheap price if L.A. wants to retain him.

