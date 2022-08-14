Lakers Video: Talen Horton-Tucker Looks Sharp In Dreamville Chi League Pro-Am Appearance

Talen Horton-Tucker had a frustrating 2021-22 season, marred by injuries and inconsistency that set back the Los Angeles Lakers guard’s development.

Horton-Tucker’s highs were impressively high and lows disappointingly low last year. The Iowa State alum short career-low 26.9% for 3 and infamously went 1-for-13 — missing all eight of his 3-point attempts — in a December loss to the Phoenix Suns.

But in his first games of the season, he chipped in 25 and 28 points before dropping a career-high 40 in a late-season loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Horton-Tucker has been putting in the work to address his shortcomings this summer. Besides lifting weights in the gym, the 21-year-old made a Drew League appearance in July and turned up to Chicago’s pro-am event, Dreamville Chi League, earlier this week to get some extra minutes on the court, via BallIsLife:

Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker Back Home in Chicago at Dreamville Chi League Pro Am pic.twitter.com/T21dFjcL6i — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 14, 2022

Horton-Tucker showed off his speed and ball-handling, driving toward the basket for a layup with the same ease he usually does for the Lakers.

Notably, the young guard’s stepback jumper looked smoother than in previous years as he comfortably drilled a few triples in Chicago.

Horton-Tucker wants to ‘tune things up’ over summer

During his Drew League win last month, Horton-Tucker scored 14 points, shooting 5-for-13. The guard then explained he still wanted to “tune things up” and make more shots after he struggled to knock them down from deep during the game.

However, Horton-Tucker said he felt good being back in play and the win made the overall experience even better.

