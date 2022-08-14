Lakers Video: Talen Horton-Tucker Looks Sharp In Dreamville Chi League Pro-Am Appearance
Talen Horton-Tucker, Lakers
(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Up next

Author

Talen Horton-Tucker had a frustrating 2021-22 season, marred by injuries and inconsistency that set back the Los Angeles Lakers guard’s development.

Horton-Tucker’s highs were impressively high and lows disappointingly low last year. The Iowa State alum short career-low 26.9% for 3 and infamously went 1-for-13 — missing all eight of his 3-point attempts — in a December loss to the Phoenix Suns.

But in his first games of the season, he chipped in 25 and 28 points before dropping a career-high 40 in a late-season loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Horton-Tucker has been putting in the work to address his shortcomings this summer. Besides lifting weights in the gym, the 21-year-old made a Drew League appearance in July and turned up to Chicago’s pro-am event, Dreamville Chi League, earlier this week to get some extra minutes on the court, via BallIsLife:

Horton-Tucker showed off his speed and ball-handling, driving toward the basket for a layup with the same ease he usually does for the Lakers.

Notably, the young guard’s stepback jumper looked smoother than in previous years as he comfortably drilled a few triples in Chicago.

Horton-Tucker wants to ‘tune things up’ over summer

During his Drew League win last month, Horton-Tucker scored 14 points, shooting 5-for-13. The guard then explained he still wanted to “tune things up” and make more shots after he struggled to knock them down from deep during the game.

However, Horton-Tucker said he felt good being back in play and the win made the overall experience even better.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers Rumors: NBA Board Of Governors Unanimously Approves Philip Anschutz’s Sale To Mark Walter & Todd Boehly

It’s not every day that ownership stake in a franchise as valuable as the Los Angeles Lakers becomes available, but that was…
LeBron James, Lakers

Lakers News: LeBron James Admits Knee Didn’t Feel Great In Pregame Warmup Before Knicks Matchup

After missing the past five games with knee soreness, LeBron James made his return to the court against…
Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe

This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Bounces Back From Poor Shooting Night To Score 40 Points

For better or worse, Kobe Bryant would often respond to a poor shooting or scoring night by coming out in the next…
Lakers 2016 Summer League Review (videos)

Lakers 2016 Summer League Review (VIDEOS)

The Los Angeles Lakers had an impressive start to this year’s NBA Summer League, coming out of the gates 0-3 with the debuts of Brandon Ingram and Ivica Zubac and the return of D’Angelo Russell, Larry Nance Jr. and Anthony Brown…