Lakers Video: Taylor Swift Gifts 22 Hat To Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Bianka During L.A. Concert

Crypto.com Arena is full of championship banners in its rafters from the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Kings and Los Angeles Sparks. But there is also one hanging up there for pop icon Taylor Swift for the most sold out shows in the arena. And the person who presented her with that banner was the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Considering it was the then-Staples Center which was honoring Swift, the building that is most associated with Bryant, and one in which he has raised many banners, it made sense for Kobe to have that moment in raising one for Swift. And now we have another beautiful moment between Swift and the Bryant family.

During a show at SoFi Stadium as part of her Eras Tour, Swift came forward and gifted the hat she was wearing to Kobe’s daughter, Bianka Bryant, before giving her a big hug in what was truly a touching moment, via Swiffer Updates Twitter:

📹| Vanessa Bryant shares adorable video of @taylorswift13 giving the 22 hat to her daughter Bianka last night at #LATSTheErasTour ❤️ pic.twitter.com/28ulMRZcgt — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) August 4, 2023

Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant posted the moment on Instagram with the caption “We love you Taylor Swift” and it is undoubtedly a moment the six-year old girl will remember forever. Swift gave Bianka the hat while performing the song ’22’ which is something that has become a tradition for the singer to do during live performances of the song.

Swift is one of the biggest music stars on the planet and this was the first of six shows in seven days at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The link between Taylor Swift and Kobe Bryant is one that not many would make, but it is beautiful to see the bond between Swift and the Bryant family continue all these years later.

Of course, there are many who still want to see Kobe immortalized outside of the Crypto.com Arena with his own statue, but that has yet to happen. It will surely happen at some point for the Lakers legend, but there remains no time frame currently.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss recently spoke about this and said that it is still premature to make any announcement on a Kobe statue but promised that an update will come'”when the time is right.’

