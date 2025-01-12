Lakers Video: Texas’ Anthony Hill Jr. Hits LeBron James’ ‘Silencer’ Celebration Against Ohio State

Over the years, LeBron James has become not just one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history but one of the best athletes, period.

James has somehow exceeded the outsized expectations placed on him as a 17-year-old and, over two decades later, is still playing at a high level for the Los Angeles Lakers. James’ generation, featuring himself, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, is slowly phasing out of the league, though the three are still showing that they have enough gas left in the tank to compete in the playoffs.

The three NBA superstars recently discussed leaving a legacy for the next generation of NBA stars, though their influence also extends into other sports like football.

For example, Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. pulled out James’ silencer celebration after coming up with a sack against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl Classic via ESPN College Football:

Got the sack then hit the silencer celly 😤 pic.twitter.com/iVtV6lOSBf — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 11, 2025

In the video, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard drops back to pass and scans the field before Hill can find a lane and sack him in the middle of the collapsed pocket. After bringing down Howard, Hill immediately begins to pump his hands as a nod to James’ famous celebration.

The silencer has become one of James’ most iconic celebrations on the hardwood, and he usually brings it out after nailing a clutch shot. As one of the league’s biggest superstars, anything James does will almost certainly go viral, and his silencer celebration has become a staple amongst basketball fans.

Even after turning 40, the King looks just as good as ever and is giving the Lakers a reason to invest in their current roster. Despite some ups and downs during the 2024-25 season, James is one of the few constants on the team and deserves one more chance to legitimately compete for a championship.

While Los Angeles made a trade for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, the team could use at least one more move to give themselves more of a shot to compete in the Western Conference.

Magic Johnson reacts to LeBron James’ highlight reel dunk against Mavericks

James and the Lakers recently lost to the Dallas Mavericks on the road, but the King gave the crowd a thrill early in the first quarter with a highlight reel dunk. Following the game, even Magic Johnson had to marvel at James’ dunk.