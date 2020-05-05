Lakers Video: The Truth About Danny Green

After missing out on signing All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers quickly pivoted to adding high-quality role players to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

One of their first additions was Danny Green, a highly-efficient shooting guard coming off of a championship season with the Toronto Raptors. The hope was that Green’s combination of shooting and versatile defense would make a formidable weapon alongside L.A.’s superstar duo.

However, Green has had an up-and-down season, leaving some fans frustrated with the sizable contract that he received. That said, Green’s game has always flown under the radar, and the advanced stats still project him to be one of the most impactful players on the team.

Green recently gave himself a grade of a B- or C+ for the season, recognizing that he hasn’t quite been clicking the way he did previously.

But how good is Green really? In this video, Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane breaks down Green’s game and digs into what specific area needs to improve once the NBA season starts up again.

One of the keys to Green’s game last season, when he was a key cog for the Raptors, was his ability to punish teams by draining open jump shots, particularly from three.

When defenses collapsed and left Green open he hit 52% of his three-point shots. This season, that mark has dropped to 38%, which matches his season-long three-point percentage. That’s simply not a high enough clip for a player of Green’s caliber.

That said, Green is still making an impact in other ways. He has been a major part of the Lakers’ defense, and his recent performance against the Clippers was impressive. Green can switch onto multiple players in a single possession and his long arms and solid instincts allow him to jump passing lanes and force turnovers.

On the offensive end, Green largely sticks to what he does best: spot-up shooting. He relies on players like James and Davis to create looks for him either in the half-court or in transition, and when his shot is falling he can be deadly.

Green reads the floor well and does a nice job relocating when the defense gets preoccupied with one of the Lakers’ megawatt stars, which helps create open looks.

While the true impact of his game rarely shows up in the box score, his versatile defense and shooting make him an asset. If he can start knocking down his open looks at a rate anywhere near last season again he will be a force in the playoffs.