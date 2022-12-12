Lakers Video: Tiger Woods Has Hilarious Response When Asked About LeBron James Vs. Michael Jordan Debate

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has certainly made a case as the NBA GOAT given the longevity of his career and the numerous accolades and awards he’s compiled.

At this point, it’s hard to argue too much against James considering what he’s been able to accomplish and multiple NBA greats like Isiah Thomas and Shaquille O’Neal believe he’ll go down as the GOAT if he breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record.

However, there’s a strong contingent of fans who refuse to acknowledge James’s claim as the greatest player of all time and instead turn toward the widely accepted answer of Michael Jordan.

Jordan is heralded as the best player to ever hit the hardwood among older fans and analysts, but it would be foolish not to at least consider James for the honor.

The debate has only gotten more heated in recent years, so it was funny to hear Tiger Woods’ response when asked to weigh in between the two players during TNT’s “The Match,” via Bleacher Report:

Tiger gives his take on LeBron vs. MJ 😂#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/UuQ6zpS1L4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 10, 2022

There are a couple of different ways to interpret Woods’ answer to the question. The iconic golfer is a well-documented Laker fan, so perhaps he was sidestepping the debate entirely and advocating for his fandom instead. It could also mean that he’s subtly supporting James, who currently dons the Purple and Gold armor.

The possibility that Woods could also mean a different player entirely exists, and the Laker franchise has several candidates who have GOAT cases. Abdul-Jabbar, similar to James, was dominant for an unprecedented amount of time while Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant each have been brought up in the discussions.

Regardless of what Woods actually meant, his answer should excite Lakers fans who are eagerly awaiting the team to get back to contender status. The brand remains strong even amidst losing seasons, and Woods’ answer only reinforces that notion.

Allen Iverson supports LeBron James’ GOAT case

Despite how iconic Jordan is to the league, former stars have begun to give James his proverbial flowers when discussing his GOAT candidacy. For example, Allen Iverson has shown love to the current generation of players and he even went so far as to declare James the GOAT over Jordan.

