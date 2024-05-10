Lakers Video: Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns Wins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Award

Throughout the years in the NBA, several iconic players like Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar not only dominated the basketball court but also dedicated their lives to serving their communities.

In a generation that values the important work of social justice, players have taken it upon themselves to lead the charge and do what’s necessary to help aid the cause of equality and respect. Abdul-Jabbar continues to use his massive platform to speak up for what is right as well as organized several boycotts during his playing days in the name of social justice.

A few years ago, the NBA recognized the importance of the social justice movement and honored Abdul-Jabbar by naming its Social Justice Champion award after him. Carmelo Anthony was the first recipient of the award, followed by Reggie Bullock and Stephen Curry.

For the 2023-24 season, the league named Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns as the winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award and the Lakers legend himself congratulated the former All-Star center, via the Timberwolves’ official X account:

s/o KAT. winning on the court, changing lives off the court. 💙 pic.twitter.com/zXHYb54Y8T — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 9, 2024

In the video, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch makes the announcement to the team, which is then followed by a string of people congratulating Towns. Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum and Minnesota governor Tim Walz personally congratulate Towns, while Abdul-Jabbar highlights the big man’s efforts to expand voting rights in the state.

Towns was involved in the passing of H.F.28, a bill that allows former incarcerated individuals vote alongside eligible Minnesota citizens. He also participated in community conversations and events to help with support for passing the bill.

As far as the voting process, each team nominates one player on their roster. A committee comprised of NBA legends, league executives and social justice leaders then select the finalists and winner of the award.

It’s an honor to be in the same category as someone like Abdul-Jabbar and it’s great to see some of the young stars in the NBA like Towns taking his responsibility as a public figure seriously.

