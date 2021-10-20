Lakers Video: TNT Celebrates 75th NBA Season By Recreating Iconic Moments

The 2021-22 NBA season has plenty of drama and intrigue, with several contenders who look primed to win it all. The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are as dangerous as ever, while the Brooklyn Nets boast a potent offensive team that can outscore any squad. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers reloaded in the offseason and now have a Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook that makes them a clear favorite in the West.

As it looks to celebrate its 75th anniversary, the NBA really could not have asked for better teams and storylines for this season. The game of basketball has evolved dramatically since its inception, and the league has been fortunate enough to see numerous legends come through and grow the popularity of the sport.

The NBA recently released a video ad to commemorate the season, and NBA on TNT looked to celebrate in its on way by recreating some of the league’s most iconic photos with today’s stars:

The league did a good job of picking the players who would end up recreating the moment, with players like Kevin Durant and Draymond Green emulating George Gervin and Dennis Rodman, respectively. One particular moment that was appropriate was LaMelo Ball reenacting a still of Magic Johnson making a pass on the break as the young star is well-known for his flashy playmaking in the open court.

Missing from the video clip is Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum donning the Purple and Gold and recreating Kobe Bryant’s famous game-winner over Dwyane Wade. Tatum was a Lakers fan growing up and idolized Bryant, and he was the only logical choice to represent the Laker legend.

As far as current Lakers go, Anthony Davis makes a brief appearance in the video talking about the history of the league, while LeBron James’s block in the 2016 Finals is featured in a reel of plays. The 2021-22 season should be one of the most exciting years in history given all the talent across the teams and the return to normalcy after a tumultuous 2020-21 campaign.

Jayson Tatum reveals Kobe Bryant tattoo

Tatum has grown into one of the league’s premier stars and it is no surprise given how much he has modeled his game after Bryant. Tatum has openly talked about his love for the Black Mamba and recently showed off a new tattoo honoring the Purple and Gold icon.

