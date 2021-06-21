Lakers Video: Tom Brady & Draymond Green Headline Upcoming Episode Of LeBron James & HBO’s ‘The Shop’
TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Author

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Uninterrupted’s “The Shop” on HBO has been one of the most enlightening and entertaining shows released in recent years as it is rare for the general audience to see figures from different industries come together and talk about a wide range of topics.

The show recently returned for its fourth season and was headlined by several big name celebrities like James, Jay-Z and Bad Bunny. The group discussed a wide range of topics from performing on big stages to the challenges of being parents and raising children.

The Shop announced that a new episode is set to premiere on Friday and while James was not seen in the trailer, there will still be some well-known stars who make an appearance, via Uninterrupted:

Tom Brady is the main draw in this episode as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is coming off his seventh Super Bowl win, while Draymond Green will be making his second appearance on the show after making one in the pilot episode. They will be joined by comedian and actress Chelsea Handler, musician Kid Cudi and “The Shop” co-creator Paul Rivera.

The cast follows the general theme of the show that looks to hear the unique perspectives of people across the sports, music and entertainment industries on topics ranging anywhere from light-hearted to serious. James and Maverick Carter have had no shortage of star power on any episode and this one is no different.

James eliminated in first round for first time in his career

With the Lakers out of the playoffs, James will have more time to rest his body and work on his off-court endeavors. However, it is still a surprise that he is out of the first round as he held a perfect 14-0 record prior to that.

Despite the shortcoming, James seemed at peace with the outcome as he reflected on his first round exit.

“Listen, like I tell you guys all throughout the season, every season is different, every challenge is different and to be able to put myself where I can even have accomplishments to even be broken or be able to continue it, it’s all due to the greatness of the man above and me just putting a lot of hard work in, my teammates, having a great coaching staff, things of that nature,” James said.

“So if that’s a record or whatever it is, they’re always meant to be broken. And in that fashion, it doesn’t matter to me as far as not making it out of the first round, what matters to me is getting this team back healthy. Me not being able to be at my full strength throughout this series, that’s my main focus but time to readjust and think about what the offseason has in store.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers News: Luke Walton Impressed By Mavericks Rookie Luka Doncic

While some wondered how he might adjust to playing in the NBA, Luka Doncic has largely silenced critics and rewarded the Dallas Mavericks for trading up to select him with…
Lakers Nation News And Rumors Recap: Lonzo Ball Really Wants To Play For Lakers

UCLA’s Lonzo Ball Talks Lakers, Trying To Emulate Magic Johnson’s Game

The NBA Draft Lottery is less than three weeks away with the Los Angeles Lakers set to learn the fate of their first-round pick on May 16…
How The New Collective Bargaining Agreement Could Impact The Lakers

NBA, NFL, MLB, And NHL Unions Discuss Legalized Sports Betting

Sports betting has become exponentially more popular in recent years due to betting websites like Draft Kings and Fan Duel…

Lakers’ LeBron James ‘Honored’ To Win Sportsman Of The Year At BET Awards

There were major questions about how effective LeBron James could be heading into the 2019-20 season as he…