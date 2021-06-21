Lakers Video: Tom Brady & Draymond Green Headline Upcoming Episode Of LeBron James & HBO’s ‘The Shop’

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Uninterrupted’s “The Shop” on HBO has been one of the most enlightening and entertaining shows released in recent years as it is rare for the general audience to see figures from different industries come together and talk about a wide range of topics.

The show recently returned for its fourth season and was headlined by several big name celebrities like James, Jay-Z and Bad Bunny. The group discussed a wide range of topics from performing on big stages to the challenges of being parents and raising children.

The Shop announced that a new episode is set to premiere on Friday and while James was not seen in the trailer, there will still be some well-known stars who make an appearance, via Uninterrupted:

You don’t wanna miss this one.. 💈👀 The Shop returns Friday at 9:30pm on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/swgSwKetC7 — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) June 21, 2021

Tom Brady is the main draw in this episode as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is coming off his seventh Super Bowl win, while Draymond Green will be making his second appearance on the show after making one in the pilot episode. They will be joined by comedian and actress Chelsea Handler, musician Kid Cudi and “The Shop” co-creator Paul Rivera.

The cast follows the general theme of the show that looks to hear the unique perspectives of people across the sports, music and entertainment industries on topics ranging anywhere from light-hearted to serious. James and Maverick Carter have had no shortage of star power on any episode and this one is no different.

James eliminated in first round for first time in his career

With the Lakers out of the playoffs, James will have more time to rest his body and work on his off-court endeavors. However, it is still a surprise that he is out of the first round as he held a perfect 14-0 record prior to that.

Despite the shortcoming, James seemed at peace with the outcome as he reflected on his first round exit.

“Listen, like I tell you guys all throughout the season, every season is different, every challenge is different and to be able to put myself where I can even have accomplishments to even be broken or be able to continue it, it’s all due to the greatness of the man above and me just putting a lot of hard work in, my teammates, having a great coaching staff, things of that nature,” James said.

“So if that’s a record or whatever it is, they’re always meant to be broken. And in that fashion, it doesn’t matter to me as far as not making it out of the first round, what matters to me is getting this team back healthy. Me not being able to be at my full strength throughout this series, that’s my main focus but time to readjust and think about what the offseason has in store.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!