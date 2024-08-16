Lakers Video: Tom Brady Includes LeBron James & Anthony Davis On Football Team Of USA Players

Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis were two of the most important players on Team USA’s run to the Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. LeBron was named Olympics basketball MVP while Davis was the team’s best big man and defensive anchor throughout the tournament.

Earlier this summer, however, there was a lot of discussion about the idea of NBA players being able to play in the NFL. While there are certainly examples of athletes who have played both sports, the idea of an NBA player popping on an NFL field and dominating did not sit well with many players. However, there are certainly a handful who could play and who better to make up a team than the greatest quarterback of all-time, Tom Brady.

The retired NFL star and seven-time Super Bowl Champion was asked to make up a football squad with players from Team USA basketball. Brady would include the Lakers superstar duo of LeBron and Davis on his team, along with Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid and Anthony Edwards, via NFL on X:

Much of Brady’s thought process on this makes a lot of sense. LeBron being a physical downfield threat at receiver with Booker as the possession guy is perfect, as is a tight end duo of Davis and Embiid being basically unstoppable in the red zone. Edwards bringing his unreal speed and athleticism as a running back is also perfect. The only semi-questionable decision is Tatum at quarterback, but perhaps that is a bit of Northeast bias considering Brady’s long-time spent with the New England Patriots and Tatum being the star of the Boston Celtics.

Regardless, there was no way to not include LeBron and Davis on the squad as the Lakers duo would dominate in the roles given them, just as they did for Team USA at the Olympics. But perhaps Brady should be the one throwing them the ball.

Lakers’ LeBron James makes FIBA Olympics All-Star Five after leading Team USA to Gold Medal

LeBron James was the leader of Team USA at the 2024 Olympics and his play throughout the tournament set the tone for the team on their run to the gold medal. Considering he was named MVP of the tournament, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he also made the FIBA Olympics All-Star Five.

James was joined by his Team USA teammate Stephen Curry, as well as Serbia’s Nikola Jokic, Germany’s Dennis Schroeder and French phenom Victor Wembanyama on the squad.

