Lakers Video: TravisMathew Announces Partnership With Austin Reaves

After breaking out in the 2023 playoffs, Austin Reaves got his wish when he signed a four-year, $54 million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Reaves made good on his opportunities to show what he could do in the biggest games and he rewarded the Lakers’ faith in him with multiple clutch performances. Playing in Los Angeles has given Reaves a much bigger platform than most undrafted free agents would get, and he’s turned his stardom into several endorsement deals, including a shoe deal with Rigorer.

Players who play for the Lakers are afforded perks and benefits that aren’t available in other NBA markets, and Reaves is certainly doing his best to take advantage of them. Although LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the headliners for Los Angeles, Reaves has become quite the public figure himself.

In this day and age, most NBA players have several endorsements and it looks like Reaves added to his portfolio as he is partnering with lifestyle apparel brand TravisMathew, via their official X account:

Ladies and gentlemen, we got Him. Welcome to the TravisMathew Family, Austin Reaves. pic.twitter.com/uj7TXIkZg7 — TravisMathew (@TRAVISMATHEW) February 22, 2024

In the video, fans can see a man in a white jumpsuit waiting in front of a black SUV at “Hillbilly Bogey HQ” which is a clever reference to Reaves’ TikTok account. Reaves and the man in the white jumpsuit are then seen walking onto a basketball court with a bag full of golf clubs.

The camera zooms in on a golf ball that has the word “HIM” written on it, another reference to Reaves’ infamous “I’m him!” celebration during last year’s playoffs. The Lakers shooting guard then takes a club and hits the golf ball into the net and ends with TravisMathew welcoming him to the company.

It’s a well-done video to announce Reaves’ new partnership and a fun way to bring brand awareness to the company that’s been around since 2007. The apparel is inspired by the California lifestyle and they picked a worthy ambassador in Reaves who has acclimated well to living in Los Angeles.

Austin Reaves discusses how Lakers can keep momentum after All-Star break

The Lakers played some of their best basketball of the regular season right before the All-Star break, and will need to find a way to get back into that groove if they want to make the postseason. Reaves kept things simple when he said the way to do that is continuing to play the right way.

