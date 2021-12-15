Lakers Video: Trevor Ariza, Rajon Rondo & Kent Bazemore Practice With G League’s South Bay
(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Up next
Author

Trevor Ariza is reportedly nearing his return from the ankle injury that has prevented him from making his season debut for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22.

Head coach Frank Vogel recently emphasized the impact of Ariza’s injury, admitting his vision for the Lakers this year centered around the veteran forward anchoring the defense while L.A. plays with Anthony Davis deployed at center.

Vogel should be able to resurrect his plans soon. Ariza joined the South Bay Lakers’ practice session together with Rajon Rondo and Kent Bazemore on Monday, suggesting the 36-year-old has entered the final stage of his rehab:

Ariza is seen participating in various drills with members of the G League team, including scrimmage play. Recent reports claim the forward could make his first appearance of the season before Christmas.

Meanwhile, Bazemore and Rondo proved their professionalism, practicing with South Bay to stay in shape after playing a minor role in Vogel’s rotation in recent weeks.

The former played in just three of L.A’s last 10 games while the latter made only one appearance during the same period.

Known for his leadership skills, Rondo offered South Bay’s players words of encouragement and inspiration after the training session.

I’m proud of you guys,” the veteran guard said. “Some have been here before, some have not but obviously, the ultimate goal is to get to the top.

“The way you guys competed today; keep grinding, listen to your coach, get better every day, compete. Continue to play and sacrifice for one another, and hope for the best.”

Lakers expect Kendrick Nunn to return in January

Unlike Ariza, Kendrick Nunn is expected to remain sidelined for a few more weeks. The Lakers are believed to have set January as the target date for the guard’s comeback.

Nunn has been ruled out since the preseason with a bone bruise in his knee.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Lakers Training Camp 2016: Day 2

Lakers Training Camp 2016: Day 2

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton and his coaching staff put in their first couple of offensive sets during Wednesday’s training camp, but it wasn’t until after plenty of defensive drills and fundamentals…
Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Lakers, Celtics

Lakers Video: Magic Johnson, Larry Bird Star In LA-Boston Rivalry Commercial For Dodgers-Red Sox World Series

When thinking of sports history in the cities of Los Angeles and Boston, the longstanding rivalry between the Lakers and Celtics immediately comes to mind. While…
Danny Green, LeBron James, Lakers

Lakers News: Free Agency Target Danny Green Re-Signs With 76ers

After adding Russell Westbrook via trade, as well as struggling from 3-point range over the past couple of seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers…
Anthony Davis, Lakers

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Says ‘Energy’ Was Difference In His Second Half Performance Against Celtics

While LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were dominant in the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Boston Celtics…