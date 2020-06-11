Lakers Video: Vanessa Bryant Gets Tattoos To Remember Kobe And Gianna

It has been almost five months since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were tragically killed in a helicopter crash. And the Bryant family, led by Vanessa, continues to demonstrate tremendous strength.

Losing your husband and daughter is obviously not easy, but Vanessa has handled it as well as anyone could have, even using her platform to inspire good. She recently posted a photo of Kobe in an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt, urging for change after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minnesota.

That is just one of many things Vanessa has done to remember her husband since his passing, also recently saying that she and her family would like to be involved in his Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. After how great her speech was at his memorial service, it’s fair to say that everyone would be on board with her speaking again when he is inducted into the Hall of Fame next year.

Vanessa has used her Instagram account to share photos and videos of Kobe and the rest of the family in recent months, and that continued this week when she shared videos of her getting tattoos to remember both Kobe and Gianna:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBR0H2JDT_5Yg62__83nYECb-D6lBPay4eliLE0/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBRylmUgutPG1GOGYG-KJlzcuzbzZN62FLGFMI0/

Kobe’s memory and legacy in the city of Los Angeles will live on forever regardless, but it is cool to see Vanessa getting something personal tattooed on her to remember them by.

Artwork of Kobe has been a huge theme for people to remember him by, especially in the form of murals across the city, which Vanessa recently shared have remained untouched despite protests and riots after Floyd’s death.

With Kobe and Gianna’s death, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the killing of Floyd, 2020 has certainly not been a good year to this point. If Vanessa can remain strong through it all though, then everyone can follow her lead and demonstrate their owner version of the Mamba Mentality by staying positive in hopes of brighter days ahead.