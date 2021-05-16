Lakers Video: Vanessa Bryant Gives Hall Of Speech Honoring Kobe Bryant

In his post-basketball career, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant completely and wholly dedicated himself to his wife and daughters. Bryant was known for his cutthroat attitude on the court, but fans saw a different side of him once he decided to hang up his sneakers for good.

It was endearing to see Bryant embrace being a family man, oftentimes seen enjoying quality time with his loved ones and even coaching Gianna’s basketball team. Those memories were on full display Saturday when the Los Angeles Lakers legend icon was posthumously enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Bryant headlined a class that featured fellow NBA legends Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, and his induction into the Hall of Fame was nothing short of emotional. Michael Jordan, the man Bryant modeled his game after, presented the Lakers icon, which was fitting given the two’s relationship. However, Vanessa Bryant also spoke at her husband’s ceremony via:

Vanessa previously expressed a desire to have her and the rest of their family involved with Bryant’s induction. She got her wish as she delivered a powerful and moving speech that truly spoke to the player and man that the Lakers great was. During such a difficult and bittersweet moment, Vanessa’s strength and poise were nothing short of astounding and truly moved those in attendance.

While the pain and loss of Bryant will never go away, the Bryant family and Lakers fans worldwide can at least revel in the fact that Bryant is now immortalized. His legacy and impact span generations, and there will never be another Kobe Bryant.

Anthony Davis on Kobe Bryant’s impact

Bryant’s tragedy sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world, and several stars have since spoken about the Lakers legend’s impact on them and the game of basketball. Anthony Davis grew close to Bryant during their time on the 2012 USA Basketball team, nothing that they had a brotherly bond.

Ahead of his induction, Davis discussed what Bryant meant to the game of basketball. “I think his impact was very powerful. I think before the tragedy; he became even more impactful on our youth and our generation,” Davis said.

“You can see it with everyone wearing his shoes. Even before, the way he approached the game. The way he went about his life and work ethic. I think it was just very impactful for me just knowing him … all the way back to the USA team. Just seeing everything he did on and off the floor inspired me to follow that same path, have that same work ethic.

