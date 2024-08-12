Lakers Video: Vanessa Bryant Unveils Custom Kobe Bryant LA28 Emblem For 2028 Olympics

With the 2024 Olympics in Paris having concluded, the build for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles has now begun. The city is home to so many iconic teams and athletes and arguably none were greater and more beloved than late, great Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

The legacy of Kobe continues to live on throughout the city of Los Angeles and around the world, and it will certainly be on display when the Olympics arrive in four years. Bryant actually played a role in the city’s bid to host the Olympics, and he will still be felt in 2028.

Vanessa Bryant revealed a custom Kobe Bryant LA28 emblem for the next Olympics, featuring the Black Mamba’s signature logo in Lakers colors, via LA28 on X:

We can't talk about LA without celebrating the one and only legendary Kobe Bryant. Check out the 2x Olympic Gold Medalist, 5x NBA Champion Kobe Bryant custom LA28 emblem designed by Vanessa Bryant. #NextUpLA28 pic.twitter.com/zPVvRzun2y — LA28 (@LA28) August 12, 2024

The emblem is excellent, featuring the A in purple and gold with the snake skin and that signature Kobe logo in the middle. As an homage to Kobe and what he meant to the city of Los Angeles, not to mention his accomplishments while representing Team USA in the Olympics, it is absolutely perfect.

As Vanessa noted in the video, Kobe was very proud to represent his country, winning Gold medals in 2008 and 2012. But he also very much enjoyed supporting the athletes in other sports such as track and field, swimming and soccer, with a lot of love being shown towards the women’s teams as always, which is no surprise considering Kobe’s love and support of women’s sports overall.

The 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles will be truly amazing and it is wonderful that Kobe Bryant will still be a part of it in some way, just as he remains such an important part of this city.

Second Kobe Bryant statue unveiled outside of Crypto.com Arena

The city of Los Angeles and the Lakers franchise continues to pay homage to Kobe Bryant and the team recently unveiled the second of three statues outside of Crypto.com Arena. This one featured Kobe and his daughter Gianna Bryant who, of course, also passed in that tragic helicopter crash in 2020.

The statue recreates Kobe and Gianna sitting courtside at a Lakers game together with the former kissing his daughter on the forehead. The statue also features a plaque with an inscription that reads ‘Most Valuable Girl Dad’ as well as a quote from Kobe about Gianna.

