Lakers Video: Warner Bros. Releases First ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Trailer Featuring LeBron James

After months of teasing and pushing the fans’ patience to the limits, Warner Bros. Pictures has finally dropped the first trailer of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” starring Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

On March 4, the four-time NBA champion offered his followers a sneak peek of the 1996 blockbuster’s highly anticipated reboot tweeting out first-look pictures of the movie published by Entertainment Weekly. The photos stunned with sophisticated CGIs in the form of favorite Looney Tunes characters including Bunny Bugs, Lola and Tweety that could easily be mistaken for real-life footage.

And the trailer confirms the visual effects in “Space Jam: A New Legacy” can indeed take a breath away. James is seen entering the digital world of rogue algorithm AI-G Rhythm, who traps his son Dom in a virtual space.

To save him, James completes a Tune Squad team that has to defeat the Goon Squad in an epic basketball game. The four-time NBA champion then falls into the Looney Tunes realm in search of new teammates, becoming a cartoon character himself.

And when his roster is complete, James takes Bugs and Co. back to AI-G Rhythm’s virtual space hoping to defeat the formidable Goons. Among them, players portrayed by digitally-altered WNBA and NBA stars including Diana Taurasi, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson and James’ Lakers teammate Anthony Davis

The highlights suggest the Tune Squad raises to the occasion with Lola throwing a spectacular lob to James in what appears to be a recreation of the iconic alley-oop between the Lakers forward and Dwayne Wade from their time as teammates on the Miami Heat.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is set for a July 16 release and will be streamed exclusively on HBO Max in addition to the standard theatre release.

Lola to be James’ superstar teammate while Bugs plays as point guard

In the movie, James will sport a No. 23 Tune Squad jersey while Bugs will wear a No. 1 shirt. The always-terrified Bugs is also expected to take on the playmaker’s role and start for the team at the point guard position.

Meanwhile, Lola will reportedly be the Tune Squad’s best player not named LeBron James.

