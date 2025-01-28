Lakers Vs. 76ers Preview: Rui Hachimura Returns, Gabe Vincent & Jarred Vanderbilt Out

The Los Angeles Lakers look to pick up their fifth consecutive victory on the second night of a back-to-back as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Lakers are expected to welcome back Rui Hachimura in this contest, but are without Jarred Vanderbilt as the team remains cautious with the forward in his return from offseason foot surgery. Gabe Vincent is also missing a second straight game with knee soreness.

Regardless, L.A. is taking on a 76ers team that is very shorthanded as has been the case for much of this season. All-Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George are both out, as are KJ Martin, Andre Drummond and Caleb Martin. But as Monday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets proved, the Lakers can’t afford to take anyone lightly as it nearly cost them.

One thing that should carry over for the Lakers is the dominance of Anthony Davis. Coming off his 42-point, 23-rebound performance in Charlotte, the big man is in line for another huge night with the 76ers having no true bigs to oppose him in the paint. Guerschon Yabusele and Adem Bona should give great effort, but they offer nowhere near enough resistance as long as Davis is locked in and looking to dominate inside.

The same should be the case for LeBron James and Austin Reaves, who both thrive most when attacking the paint where they can get to the rim and create for themselves or get great looks for their teammates. The lack of size for the Sixers should also allow for the Lakers to crash the offensive glass at will, particularly Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes.

The 76ers still have a couple of players who can give the Lakers problems defensively, primarily Tyrese Maxey who continues to perform at an All-Star level despite all of the issues surrounding the team. Max Christie needs to be locked in to try and limit him as much as possible, but it will take a full team effort. Additionally, the Lakers can’t let role players like Kelly Oubre, Reggie Jackson or Eric Gordon get hot and all three have had huge games against the Lakers in the past.

This is a great test for the Lakers to see if they have really turned a corner. On the second night of a back-to-back against a 76ers team missing multiple important pieces, this is a prime candidate for a letdown game for this team. But if they can stay focused, lock in defensively and play together on offense, the Lakers can run away with an easy win which would say a lot about where they are as a team.

Los Angeles Lakers (26-18) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (17-27)

Tuesday, January 28, 2025, 4:30 p.m. PT

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: TNT, Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Max Christie

SF: Rui Hachimura

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Dalton Knecht, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jaxson Hayes, Shake Milton

Projected 76ers Starting Lineup:

PG: Tyrese Maxey

SG: Eric Gordon

SF: Kelly Oubre Jr.

PF: Justin Edwards

C: Guerschon Yabusele

Key Reserves: Kyle Lowry, Adem Bona, Reggie Jackson, Ricky Council IV

