Lakers Vs. Bucks 01/21/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark

The Los Angeles Lakers are just 1-5 straight up and against the spread in their last six games against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers will be looking for more favorable results against the Bucks on the road on Thursday night.

Los Angeles is a one-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Milwaukee at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. If the Lakers close as underdogs it will be their first time doing so over their last 40 games.

Lakers vs. Bucks | OddsShark Matchup Report

With a 64-48 lead heading into the locker room at halftime, the Lakers appeared to be well on their way to a sixth straight win in their game on Monday night against the Golden State Warriors.

But in the end, Los Angeles blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, eventually falling to the Warriors by a score of 115-113 as 9-point home favorites. The Lakers were 4-0 SU and ATS with an average margin of victory of 20.3 points per game over their last four games before Monday’s loss.

The Lakers enter this upcoming seven-game road trip with a 7-0 SU and 5-2 ATS record on the road this season per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Milwaukee shook off a slow 2-3 SU and ATS start to the season to go 7-1 SU and 4-4 ATS over their next eight games before losing to the Brooklyn Nets 125-123 on Monday night. This game against the Lakers was originally scheduled to be the first game of a back-to-back, but the Bucks’ previously-scheduled game against the Washington Wizards has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The Bucks enter Thursday’s action with the second best record in the Eastern Conference at 9-5 SU and 6-8 ATS.

Thursday night’s total is set at 229 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 3-0 in the last three meetings between the Lakers and the Bucks.

LeBron James is listed as questionable for this game with an ankle injury. But assuming he plays, this could be an exciting matchup between two of the top four favorites to win the NBA championship this year. This is the only regular season meeting between these two teams in this year’s condensed schedule.

