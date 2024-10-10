Lakers Vs. Bucks Preview: Austin Reaves Out To Begin Preseason Road Trip

The Los Angeles Lakers look to build off an extremely promising showing on Sunday as they head to Milwaukee to face the Bucks in their third preseason game. LeBron James and JJ Redick have made no secret of their unhappiness in having to go to Milwaukee for a single preseason game, but this remains an opportunity for the Lakers to test themselves against a team that could be one of the best in the Eastern Conference.

Both James and Anthony Davis looked excellent in their preseason debut on Sunday. The offense ran smoothly as the Lakers seem to be taking to Redick’s systems well and that should only continue to improve over time. Likewise, the chemistry and continuity in the starting lineup alongside Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura remained strong.

Reaves is sitting out of this game due to ankle soreness, but in his first two games struggled to find his shot so far, shooting just 21.1% from the field. But he has been excellent in every other facet on the court, increasing his playmaking while limiting turnovers and giving maximum effort on the defensive end.

It doesn’t sound like Reaves’ ankle soreness is anything to be concerned about, but him sitting out gives more opportunities to guys like Max Christie and Dalton Knecht, who also both seem to be in prime position to be big contributors for the Lakers once the regular season begins. Second-year point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino has also been solid this preseason and his continued development could pay dividends.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to make his preseason debut for a Bucks team that is looking to bounce back after a rough season last year. Khris Middleton likely won’t be suiting up but Damian Lillard should be on the floor as he and Antetokounmpo look to really build up their chemistry in their second season together.

The Bucks are a veteran-heavy team with the likes of Brook Lopez, Gary Trent Jr., Bobby Portis and former Laker Taurean Prince surrounding their stars and none of those guys should be seeing major minutes at this point in the preseason. As such, expect to see plenty of their younger players such as AJ Green, Andre Jackson Jr. and MarJon Beauchamp as they look to establish themselves and try and crack the Milwaukee rotation.

This also, of course, marks the first time that former Lakers head coach and now Bucks assistant Darvin Ham will face his former team, albeit in a preseason setting.

Los Angeles Lakers (0-2) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (0-0)

5:00 p.m. PT, October 10, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, NBA TV

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Max Christie

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Dalton Knecht, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Bronny James

Projected Bucks Starting Lineup:

PG: Damian Lillard

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: Taurean Prince

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Brook Lopez

Key Reserves: Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, Delon Wright, MarJon Beauchamp, AJ Green

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!